Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push

By:
, News editor

Alpine Academy driver Christian Lundgaard says winning the Formula 2 title is his “main target” and has placed this above potential Formula 1 test outings this year.

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push

The ART Grand Prix driver, tipped as one of the championship favourites, is heading into an important second year in the F1 feeder series with his mind clear on his objective.

Such is his focus on winning the title, the Dane has revealed that, while he would gladly appreciate a F1 test this year, he is not focusing all his energy on trying to achieve that goal.

This comes after fellow Alpine Academy recruit and F2 rival Oscar Piastri stated that he could have F1 testing opportunities this season if he performs well in his rookie F2 season.

"To be honest so far I have not been told anything [about F1 tests this year] and I think that is for the good for myself to focus on this season," said Lundgaard, when asked by Motorsport.com about the possibility of an F1 test this year.

"We are kind of at the end of the road. I have this opportunity. I would prefer to focus on this [F2] now and focus on that [F1 tests] later on.

"If it goes well enough and I get the opportunity I would be happy, obviously to have a test, but at the moment it is not my main target.

"The main target is pretty clear for everyone, it is to win the title and then tests and other opportunities will come."

 

Lundgaard showcased his potential during his rookie season with ART last year, winning two races, the same amount as champion Mick Schumacher, but at lack of consistency let him down, eventually finishing seventh overall.

The 19-year-old has already started 2021 on a positive note by topping the overall times at the pre-season test earlier this month at Bahrain, the same venue that will hold this weekend's season opener.

Looking ahead to the new season, Lundgaard believes he is among the title favourites and is confident he can improve on his consistency to mount a full title attack.

"If I don't believe in myself or the team then I probably shouldn't be here," he added.

"I'm glad that I have got people behind me that are believing in me. I can't be more grateful for the support I get.

"I need to this this year show them (Alpine) what I am worth and what I can do and obviously go win that title.

"I know it sounds easier than it is but that is the objective and it is pretty clear from our own point of view.

"I think for this year, the work we have put in from within the team and from my own perspective to be sure I don't do the same mistakes and to improve myself and be amore complete driver has been the target in the winter.

"To look at my own mistakes and go through every situation and analyse and understand what to do differently. That is something that has been worked on."

The new F2 season commences on Friday beginning with a 45 minute practice session at 10:05 GMT.

shares
comments
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

Previous article

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

21h
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

3
Formula 1

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

4h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

6h
5
Formula 1

The day Senna, Brundle and Bellof made their F1 debuts

2h
Latest news
Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push
F2

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push

1h
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
F2

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

4h
Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure
F2

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure

Mar 24, 2021
MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain
F2

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

Mar 23, 2021
F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”
F2

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

Mar 23, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

More from
Christian Lundgaard
Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2 / Testing report

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault juniors Lundgaard, Piastri, Zhou handed Bahrain tests

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
4h
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

NASCAR will disqualify race winners with major rule violations
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR will disqualify race winners with major rule violations

Latest news

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
F2 FIA F2 / Analysis

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.