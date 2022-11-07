F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale

Listen to this article

The Barbadian finished second in this season’s FIA Formula 3 standings in his rookie year for Trident, just five points behind champion Victor Martins.

He ended the season with three consecutive feature race wins at Spa, Zandvoort and Monza, and bagged a total of four podiums and two pole positions over the course of the campaign.

The 19-year-old will drive alongside Richard Verschoor at the Italian team for the F2 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit, making his championship debut in the process.

Team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “We are very proud to be able to compete with Zane Maloney in the final event in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Zane, the Barbadian driver, terminated the Formula 3 Championship with three consecutive feature race victories and has proven to be second to no one in terms of competitiveness, almost winning the driver's title.

“We are therefore pleased to have Zane on board, once again this year, and we are confident that Trident will be able to provide him with the maximum support and dedication for the challenging Yas Marina Circuit.”

Calan Williams, Trident Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Maloney’s maiden F3 season came off the back of a successful Formula Regional European Championship campaign in 2021, where he finished fourth with R-ace GP.

Williams announced his departure from the team last month, deciding not to participate in the final round as he focuses on his future in motorsport.

The 22-year-old has had a disappointing rookie F2 season and currently sits 23rd in the championship with just five points.

Speaking after the announcement, Williams said: “Throughout the season, I know I demonstrated my capability at Formula 2 level.

“Jeddah was a great result and I have been very pleased with many of the races I have put together in my rookie season, often finishing just outside the points or experiencing misfortune when running inside the scoring positions.

“However, these things can happen in racing, and as the season progressed circumstances just did not fall my way.

“We are now at a point where it is important that I consider what is the best path for me to pursue in the interests of my ongoing career in motorsport.”