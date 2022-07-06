Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring News

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round

Ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will make his FIA Formula 2 return this weekend in Austria replacing the injured Ralph Boschung at Campos.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round
Listen to this article

Boschung has missed the most recent three rounds at Barcelona, Monaco and Silverstone due to an ongoing issue with his neck.

With the Red Bull Ring round following Silverstone by just a week, Campos has taken the decision to bench Boschung in Austria and replace him with single-seater veteran Merhi.

The Spaniard was personally requested by Boschung to sub for him at the Red Bull Ring, which marks the eighth round of the 2022 F2 season.

Merhi finished third in Formula Renault 3.5 in 2014 and made his F1 debut in 2015 with the Manor squad alongside Will Stevens, achieving a best result of 12th at Silverstone.

Losing his drive at the end of the year, Merhi returned to F2 in 2017 with Campos for a one-off appearance at Barcelona, before completing the campaign with Rapax in three of the last four rounds.

He contested much of the 2018 season with MP Motorsport before returning to Campos for the end of the season, finishing third at Abu Dhabi.

Boschung began to experience problems with his neck in the third round of the season at Imola, although he still managed to score a third-place finish in the feature race before he was forced to withdraw from the Barcelona weekend following practice.

In Monaco, Boschung completed practice and qualifying, but was once again forced to pull out of the races, doing the same last weekend at Silverstone. He currently lies 14th in the standings on 34 points.

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Since losing his drive in F1 and his two-season stint in F2, Merhi has raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship, European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series, as well as Australia's S5000 Tasman Series.

He returned to full-time competition this year in Japan's SUPER GT season, replacing Satoshi Motoyama at the Team LeMans Audi GT300 outfit from the second round at Fuji onwards.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash
Previous article

Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP race winner Bagnaia in road crash while over alcohol limit
MotoGP

MotoGP race winner Bagnaia in road crash while over alcohol limit

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races
MotoGP

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round
FIA F2 FIA F2

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round

Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash

F2 Britain: Doohan holds off Iwasa for maiden series win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Doohan holds off Iwasa for maiden series win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.