Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Race in
16 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
03 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Monza / Breaking news

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

shares
comments
Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push
By:
, Journalist

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher believes earning his maiden feature race victory at Monza gives him the ‘momentum’ needed to challenge for the Formula 2 title.

Schumacher won his first F2 race of the year from seventh on the grid in commanding fashion at the Italian circuit after fellow Ferrari junior and polesitter Callum Ilott stalled in the pits. 

Prema’s Schumacher vaulted into second place on the opening lap and dominated proceedings following Ilott’s pitstop drama. His first victory since winning the 2019 Hungarian sprint race during his rookie F2 season propels Schumacher into third place, just three points adrift of joint-championship leaders Robert Shwartzman and Ilott. 

Schumacher won the 2018 European Formula 3 title with Prema after a late-season push which saw him win seven races in the final five rounds before stepping up to F2 the following year. 

“We have proven before in different categories that it is possible to come from far behind [in the championship],” Schumacher said after the race. “You just need to be consistent, you just need to be happy to work and have a good relationship with the team. I’m feeling more comfortable than ever working with them, the trust basis is so high and I think that’s really paying off now. 

“All the hard work we did before, and also the harder races we had made us stronger for now, and the momentum is on our side, now we just need to keep it consistent and try to do our best.” 

Read Also:

Schumacher hailed it an ‘honour’ to win on home soil for an Italian outfit and as one of five Ferrari junior drivers in the field – a trio of which currently occupy the top three places in the drivers’ championship. He led the early stages of qualifying but finished down in seventh place on the grid after beaching his car on the exit of Ascari during his final flying lap. 

“Obviously it feels great, also being part of the driver academy for Ferrari, it is a great honour to win here and drive at this track,” he said. “To do it in an Italian team is even more special. The boys really deserve every single point we scored out there today. They did an amazing job getting the car ready after yesterday’s incident, and I, therefore, this win goes to them. 

“I just overdid it at Ascari [in qualifying] and with these tyres, it’s quite hard to feel when you go over the limit and definitely I was, because I was already sideways.

“Then the tyre just snapped and the car just goes away. I wasn’t too frustrated about the crash itself, I was more frustrated about [qualifying] P7. Because I think we had the pace for top five or top three result in qualifying.”

Related video

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Previous article

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monza
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

Devil's Bowl Preliminary 1999-10-15
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Devil's Bowl Preliminary 1999-10-15

Las Vegas II: Dom Lagana final report
NHRA NHRA / News

Las Vegas II: Dom Lagana final report

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69

Indy 500: Pit Stop Challenge report
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Indy 500: Pit Stop Challenge report

Latest news

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

2
IMSA

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

3
World of Outlaws

Devil's Bowl Preliminary 1999-10-15

4
NHRA

Las Vegas II: Dom Lagana final report

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push
F2

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
F2

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes
F2

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice
F2

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice

Spa F2: Shwartzman wins sprint race as Ilott retires
F2

Spa F2: Shwartzman wins sprint race as Ilott retires

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.