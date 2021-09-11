Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race

The Carlin driver crossed the chequered flag six seconds in the lead to take his second-ever series win for the British outfit, having started second on the grid.

Bent Viscaal recorded his highest-ever F2 finish, taking second for Trident, with Prema ace Robert Shwartzman taking the third step of the podium after an impressive fight up the grid from fifth.

Liam Lawson took fourth for Hitech, with polesitter David Beckmann, who replaced Matteo Nannini at Campos Racing for this weekend, in fifth.

Daruvala got the launch up the inside of Beckmann on the start, taking the lead on the run down to Rettifilo, while Viscaal and Juri Vips (Hitech) traded spots for third.

Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung was forced across the kerbs at the first chicane amid the first lap chaos, while Christian Lundgaard lost the rear of his ART in the middle of Rettifilo and spun.

Seconds later, Enzo Fittipaldi, racing in his first F2 weekend for Charouz, went wide across the gravel before Marino Sato (Trident) was forced to pit with a damaged front wing.

Into the second lap, Boschung and DAMS’ Marcus Armstrong went wheel-to-wheel across the first chicane in the fight for 10th.

Theo Pourchaire of ART swept past championship leader Oscar Piastri (Prema) into seventh on lap three, with UNI-Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou right on their gearboxes.

The virtual safety car was deployed from laps three to five after HWA Racelab teammates Jake Hughes and Alessio Deledda collided in the battle for 13th at Turn 1, ending Hughes’ race.

Seconds later, Charouz’s Guilherme Samaia lost power at the pitlane entry while attempting to crawl back to the garage.

Dan Ticktum, Roy Nissany and Deledda almost came together into lap seven, with the Israeli driver forced into the escape road at the first chicane and Ticktum having to take avoiding action. Nissany was handed a five-second penalty for not following the race director’s instructions after failing to follow the route set out.

Shwartzman took fifth at Rettifilo on lap seven, with Lawson allowing him past in a bid to avoid any contact, before moving into P4 from Vips in Lesmo on lap 11.

The fight for second tightened into lap 13, with Beckmann forced to take defensive action against a rapidly approaching Viscaal into the first chicane.

Piastri finally grabbed P7 from Pourchaire the following lap, with Zhou straight onto him into the Roggia chicane, although he managed to hold off the championship contender

A train formed between P5 and P8, with the quartet of Lawson, Vips, Piastri and Pourchaire all angling for fifth place.

Pourchaire had a huge lock-up into the first chicane, going deep into the escape route and allowing Zhou past into P8.

An error from Beckmann on Lap 19 sent him through the escape road, but he took defensive action when rejoining in a move noted by the stewards as an unsafe rejoin. He tussled with Viscaal but the Trident driver made it into second place.

Shwartzman made it up the inside of Beckmann for third into the Ascari chicane on lap 20 before Lawson also moved past the Campos driver, demoting him to fifth.

Monza F2 - Second sprint race results: