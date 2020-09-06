Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Race in
03 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
11 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Monza / Race report

Monza F2: Ticktum wins sprint race ahead of Ilott

shares
comments
Monza F2: Ticktum wins sprint race ahead of Ilott
By:

Dan Ticktum cruised to his second Formula 2 victory of the season in the sprint race at Monza, as Callum Ilott finished second to move clear of Robert Shwartzman in the drivers’ standings.

Having lined up second on the grid courtesy of a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s feature race, Ticktum made a brilliant start to clear polesitter Louis Deletraz on the entry to the first chicane.

After taking the lead, Ticktum slowly but steadily built a gap over his rivals, moving two seconds clear of Deletraz by lap 10 of 21.

Deletraz then fell into the clutches of Virtuosi’s Callum Ilott and ART man Christian Lundgaard, the duo clearing the Charouz driver within two laps of each other to demote him outside the podium positions.

Ilott and Lundgaard however could do little about Ticktum after passing Deletraz, the ex-Red Bull junior expanding his lead to the best part of three seconds.

When MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich stopped at the exit of the first chicane after being pitched into a spin by Williams Formula 1 test driver Roy Nissany, there was a risk that his advantage could be negated by the safety car.

However, the race control chose to deploy only a virtual safety car instead, allowing Ticktum to retain the lead which he held until the chequered flag was dropped at the end of lap 21.

Ilott held on to second, despite Lundgaard closing within half a second of him on the final lap of the race.

Saturday race winner Mick Schumacher jumped up to fourth early on, but locked up heading into the first chicane while defending against Guanyu Zhou, dropping to sixth.

However, he managed to recover the lost positions, overtaking Deletraz two laps from the finish to finish as the top Prema driver in fourth.

Deletraz was eventually classified fifth after successfully fending off the second Prema of Shwartzman on the final tour.

Carlin driver Jehan Daruvala finished in the points for the second race in a row in seventh, ahead of Campos driver Jack Aitken, who completed the points scorers. 

Nikita Mazepin finished ninth for Hitech, while Red Bull junior Juri Vips (DAMS) secured the best finish of his short F2 career in 10th.

Red Bull/Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou retired from the race due to unrelated technical problems, joining Drugovich in the list of retirees.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS
2 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 4.600
3 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 5.200
4 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 6.600
5 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 7.000
6 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 7.300
7 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 10.900
8 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 16.900
9 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 18.700
10 1 Estonia Jüri Vips
France DAMS 19.600
11 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 30.800
12 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 31.000
13 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 32.300
14 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 33.100
15 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 41.700
16 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'00.000
17 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG
18 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
19 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix
15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin
3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi
View full results
Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Previous article

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monza
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Aragon WSBK: Redding defeats Rea for Superpole race win
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Redding defeats Rea for Superpole race win

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Chrysler Enters Two Mopar-Powered Prototypes in Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans / News

Chrysler Enters Two Mopar-Powered Prototypes in Le Mans 24 Hours

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

IndyCar sets new track limit rule at COTA
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar sets new track limit rule at COTA

Sainz: Verstappen will have to "fight" for podium place
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Verstappen will have to "fight" for podium place

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

Latest news

Monza F2: Ticktum wins sprint race ahead of Ilott
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Monza F2: Ticktum wins sprint race ahead of Ilott

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season

1h
2
Formula 1

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

33m
3
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Redding defeats Rea for Superpole race win

36m
4
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest news

Monza F2: Ticktum wins sprint race ahead of Ilott
F2

Monza F2: Ticktum wins sprint race ahead of Ilott

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push
F2

Monza win gives Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
F2

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes
F2

Monza F2: Ilott on pole as Schumacher crashes

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice
F2

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.