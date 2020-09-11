Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
22 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Mugello / Qualifying report

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott

shares
comments
Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott
By:
, Journalist

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard earned his maiden Formula 2 pole position after beating Dan Ticktum by 0.005 seconds in qualifying at Mugello.

ART Grand Prix’s Lundgaard led the majority of the 30-minute session and took his first F2 pole with a 1m30.133s on his final qualifying run.  

Williams F1 development driver Ticktum, who had never previously qualified higher than fourth place, came within just 0.005s of Lundgaard’s time but it wasn’t enough to displace the Danish ace.  

Championship leader Callum Ilott struggled for pace on his first qualifying run but vaulted from outside the top 10 and into third with a late-effort for UNI-Virtuosi.  

His main championship rival and fellow Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher went into the gravel on the exit of the Palagio left-hander, spinning his Prema-run machine before recovering to the track.  

There was damage to Schumacher’s bargeboard and Prema’s makeshift repairs enabled him to go out for his final qualifying run, but 15th was the best he could manage.  

Ferrari stablemate Marcus Armstrong earned his best qualifying performance in the series in fourth place, ending a run of dire results in his rookie F2 season with ART Grand Prix.  

His former German F4 title rival Felipe Drugovich was fifth quickest for MP Motorsport with Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala rounding out the top six on the grid. 

DAMS’ Juri Vips was set to match his practice pacesetting form before a trip through the gravel grounded him to seventh place in the session.  

F2 veteran Luca Ghiotto was another driver to sample the Mugello gravel but he was able to recover to eighth place ahead of Schumacher’s teammate Robert Shwartzman.  

Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken avoided a repeat of his practice crash to set the 10th fastest time.  

11th place marked Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda's worst F2 qualifying result since the third round of the season at the Hungaroring.  

Louis Deletraz ran in the top five early in the session before falling to 12th place ahead of Renault junior Guanyu Zhou, Nikita Mazepin and Schumacher.  

Mugello F2 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'30.133
2 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'30.138 0.005
3 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'30.204 0.071
4 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'30.317 0.184
5 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'30.339 0.206
6 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'30.437 0.304
7 1 Estonia Jüri Vips
France DAMS 1'30.486 0.353
8 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'30.508 0.375
9 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'30.527 0.394
10 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'30.533 0.400
11 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'30.542 0.409
12 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.552 0.419
13 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'30.586 0.453
14 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'30.592 0.459
15 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'30.924 0.791
16 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.974 0.841
17 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'31.131 0.998
18 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'31.159 1.026
19 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'31.331 1.198
20 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 1'31.345 1.212
21 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'31.961 1.828
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'32.359 2.226
View full results
F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Previous article

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Mugello
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Norris: "Lucky" Mugello crash felt worse than it looked
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: "Lucky" Mugello crash felt worse than it looked

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Mugello to allow fans in at Tuscan Grand Prix F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mugello to allow fans in at Tuscan Grand Prix F1

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

2
Formula 1

Norris: "Lucky" Mugello crash felt worse than it looked

26m
3
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter

5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

2h

Latest news

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott
F2

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
F2

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
F2

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ
F2

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ

Ticktum stripped of sprint race win at Monza
F2

Ticktum stripped of sprint race win at Monza

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.