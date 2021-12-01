MUSEU2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2

Fittipaldi, 20, was promoted by Charouz Racing System from F3 to F2 after some promising results this season, including a podium finish in Hungary. The grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi’s best result in F2 thus far has been 11th in his series debut weekend at Monza.

“I am very happy to be able to bring the support of MUSEO2.0 to my races and I hope this is the start of a long partnership,” said Fittipaldi. “We will fight hard in the last two races of the season to get on the podium and bring a good result for our team.”

The new sponsor will make their debut on the side of the car soon at the next round of the season, which will be held on 4 and 5 December in Saudi Arabia, while the championship decider is scheduled for 11 and 12 December in the United Arab Emirates.

Alia Al-Senussi, CEO of MUSEO2.O, said: “We are honoured to be able to sponsor Enzo and Charouz Racing and hope to lead them to even more success in the future. Art is perpetual, and so are sports legends we love, Enzo is already a legend and even greater in the years to come”

Bob Vavrik, team manager at Charouz Racing System, added: “I am happy to welcome MUSEO2.O in Enzo's car for the end of the FIA Formula 2 season. This is an important sign of how important our efforts are in the development of our driver's career. His performance has been encouraging, as has the team's potential. We are delighted to welcome a new partner for him to our project.”

MUSEO 2.0 gives the world's most prestigious museums a new way of monetization, allowing them to leverage their greatest assets – their collections – by using 3D and Gigapixels scanning and NFT technology and promoting appreciation of unseen art collections worldwide.

Through partnerships with major auction houses, MUSEO2.O launches weekly drops of some of the most prestigious works of art in the world.

