Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races

By:

Matteo Nannini will remain at Campos for the fourth round of the 2021 Formula 2 season at Silverstone this weekend, extending his race-by-race deal with the Spanish team.

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races

Nannini originally signed up for a dual programme in F2 and Formula 3 this season with HWA Racelab, taking advantage of their new split schedule on Formula 1's support bill.

But after his deal with HWA in F2 ended after just the season opener in Bahrain, forcing him to miss the Monaco races, the Italian driver secured a second chance on the grid at Campos in Baku last month, replacing reigning Formula Regional Europe champion Gianluca Petecof - who was forced to step down from his seat due to sponsorship reasons.

It has now been announced that Nannini will also contest this weekend's F2 races at Silverstone with Campos, and while he is expected to remain with the squad for the rest of the season as well, no agreement has been signed between them.

"I am so thankful and happy that Campos gave me the opportunity to race in F2 once again," said Nannini.

"I'm really looking forward to competing here in Silverstone, a track where I have previously raced twice in F3 last year. I hope we will have more luck this time and achieve a good result for the team."

Nannini currently sits 19th in the F2 standings with a best finish of 10th in the two of the three rounds he has contested so far.

Although his relationship with HWA turned out to be short-lived in F2, he continues to race for the German team in F3 and came close to winning races in both Barcelona and Spielberg before being involved in incidents.

Aitken again at HWA

Williams development driver Jack Aitken will again race for HWA in F2 at Silverstone, replacing now-Campos driver Nannini for the third round in a row.

Aitken's original contract with HWA encompassed just the Monaco and Baku races, but it has been extended to include his home round at Silverstone.

The British driver, who made his Formula 1 debut with Williams last year, is dovetailing his limited F2 commitments with a full-season drive in GT World Challenge Europe with Emil Frey Racing.

shares
comments
Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Previous article

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
NASCAR Cup

Daytona Preseason Thunder, day 9 report

3
Hillclimb

Frank Byrnes Racing - Ballyvaughan report

4
General

Drama and suspense for TC at Rafaela

5
Formula 1

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

Latest news
Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races
F2

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races

20m
Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Jul 7, 2021
Vasseur says it would be a mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1

Vasseur says it would be a mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

Jun 18, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime
F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Jun 14, 2021
Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round
Video Inside
F2

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

Jun 8, 2021
Latest videos
F2: Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash 00:35
FIA F2
Jun 9, 2021

F2: Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win 00:40
FIA F2
Jun 6, 2021

F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing 00:30
FIA F2
Jun 2, 2021

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco 00:35
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner 00:28
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52 Nurburgring
DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Campos Racing More from
Campos Racing
Campos reveals tribute livery to late founder Adrian Campos
FIA F2

Campos reveals tribute livery to late founder Adrian Campos

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"
FIA F2

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"

Campos F3 team signs Renault Eurocup race winner Colombo
FIA F3

Campos F3 team signs Renault Eurocup race winner Colombo

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Daytona Preseason Thunder, day 9 report
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona Preseason Thunder, day 9 report

Frank Byrnes Racing - Ballyvaughan report
Hillclimb Hillclimb

Frank Byrnes Racing - Ballyvaughan report

Drama and suspense for TC at Rafaela
General General

Drama and suspense for TC at Rafaela

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Latest news

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Vasseur says it would be a mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur says it would be a mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.