Nannini originally signed up for a dual programme in F2 and Formula 3 this season with HWA Racelab, taking advantage of their new split schedule on Formula 1's support bill.

But after his deal with HWA in F2 ended after just the season opener in Bahrain, forcing him to miss the Monaco races, the Italian driver secured a second chance on the grid at Campos in Baku last month, replacing reigning Formula Regional Europe champion Gianluca Petecof - who was forced to step down from his seat due to sponsorship reasons.

It has now been announced that Nannini will also contest this weekend's F2 races at Silverstone with Campos, and while he is expected to remain with the squad for the rest of the season as well, no agreement has been signed between them.

"I am so thankful and happy that Campos gave me the opportunity to race in F2 once again," said Nannini.

"I'm really looking forward to competing here in Silverstone, a track where I have previously raced twice in F3 last year. I hope we will have more luck this time and achieve a good result for the team."

Nannini currently sits 19th in the F2 standings with a best finish of 10th in the two of the three rounds he has contested so far.

Although his relationship with HWA turned out to be short-lived in F2, he continues to race for the German team in F3 and came close to winning races in both Barcelona and Spielberg before being involved in incidents.

Aitken again at HWA

Williams development driver Jack Aitken will again race for HWA in F2 at Silverstone, replacing now-Campos driver Nannini for the third round in a row.

Aitken's original contract with HWA encompassed just the Monaco and Baku races, but it has been extended to include his home round at Silverstone.

The British driver, who made his Formula 1 debut with Williams last year, is dovetailing his limited F2 commitments with a full-season drive in GT World Challenge Europe with Emil Frey Racing.