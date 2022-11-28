PHM Racing to take over Charouz F2 and F3 entries

Listen to this article

The team will be operated by Charouz and known as PHM Racing by Charouz in both championships for next season, with PHM taking over the entries but still working alongside with the Czech-based outfit.

Founded in 2021 by Paul H Muller, the team took part in the Formula 4 Championship in the United Arab Emirates, the German ADAC F4 and the Italian ACI F4 Championship in 2022.

It will make its first appearance when Formula 2 and Formula 3 return for pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, on 14-16 February.

Muller said: "Joining Formula 3 and Formula 2 is the next step in our evolution as a comprehensive development program for young driver talents.

"We are excited to offer drivers a team that can take them from karting all the way to the doorstep of Formula 1."

PHM was founded after Mucke Motorsport left single-seater racing in 2021 and finished second in ADAC F4 this year and third in Italian and UAE F4.

Taylor Barnard and Nikita Bedrin took nine wins for the team between them across the ADAC and UAE championships.

Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System Photo by: Motorsport Images

Toni Charouz, owner of Charouz Racing System, added: "I'm really glad to announce this partnership with Paul and his team.

"PHM Racing is a quite new name in the motorsport landscape but they already showed how professional and competitive they can be in Formula 4 and I'm sure, with all our knowledge and support, that they can do as well in the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 championships."

Championship CEO Bruno Michel said: "I would like to welcome PHM Racing to Formula 2 and Formula 3. Although they are a young team, they are eager to prove they have what it takes to embrace the challenges of our championships.

"I would also like to thank Toni Charouz and everyone at Charouz Racing System. Toni has been a great partner throughout the years and Charouz Racing have been valued members of our paddock since 2018.

"They will operate PHM Racing in both categories next season, so the Charouz name will remain on the grid in some capacity for another year."