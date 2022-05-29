Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Monaco News

Pourchaire: Cordeel F2 car recovery in pitlane was "dangerous"

Theo Pourchaire says it was “dangerous” that Amaury Cordeel’s stricken FIA Formula 2 car was wheeled back into the pitlane exit as the drivers tried to leave it.

Megan White
By:
Pourchaire: Cordeel F2 car recovery in pitlane was "dangerous"
Listen to this article

The Belgian driver hit the wall at Turn 19, ending his race on lap 19 and prompting a safety car.

The rest of the grid, including leader Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) and Pourchaire, who was running in second, pitted under the safety car.

Both drivers had slow stops, which allowed Drugovich to maintain the lead, but as they went to leave the pits, Cordeel's car was pushed into their path, forcing the leader to stop abruptly at the pit exit.

Pourchaire said he was "surprised" and was "scared for the marshals as well, it's dangerous".

The ART driver said: "I was a bit surprised, even my engineer he was talking to me and then suddenly he said some bad words in French, he said something really hard [bad]. 

"But I was surprised, because it's dangerous. I was scared that someone would have overtaken us and losing the race like that it's shit.

"I was scared for the marshals as well, it's dangerous. I don't know what they did. It's the first time they do a mistake here."

Read Also:

Juri Vips, who was leaving the pits in third having passed Virtuosi's Jack Doohan while they stopped, said he "didn't realise what was going on" and almost crashed into the rear of Pourchaire.

Drugovich, who was first out, added: "Yeah it looked quite weird, I didn't know they could do that but it is what it is, at least they put some yellow flags so I could see that properly.

"Wasn't an issue, I was just worried if some other guys were on track so we would have lost the position, but apparently everyone boxed under the safety car so we were fine."

The Brazilian driver held on to take the chequered flag, marking his third victory in four races having done the double last time out in Barcelona.

He has extended his championship lead, with 113 points, while Pourchaire has 81 in second.

F2 Monaco: Drugovich holds off Pourchaire to extend points lead
