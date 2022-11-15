Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema
FIA F2 News

Pourchaire "pretty sure" he wouldn’t be on 2023 F1 grid even with F2 title

Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire says he is “pretty sure” he wouldn’t have a Formula 1 race seat for 2023 even if he had won the Formula 2 title.

Megan White
By:
Pourchaire "pretty sure" he wouldn’t be on 2023 F1 grid even with F2 title
Listen to this article

The Sauber Academy member is set to finish second in the F2 standings behind champion Felipe Drugovich, with the season finale taking place this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

There had been rumours that Pourchaire could be in line for an F1 seat with Alfa Romeo had he won the title, though those hopes were dashed at Monza with Drugovich clinching the crown.

Pourchaire says though he is unsure what his plans are for next year, he is “ready to work on myself” and hopes for an F1 seat in 2024.

He told Motorsport.com: “To be honest, even if I'd won the championship, I’m pretty sure I wouldn't be in F1 in 2023.

“Because of many things, and that's the sports nowadays, it's like this, it's built like this. So I'm okay with that.

“I understand that I'm still young, and I'm ready to work on myself and to build myself to be ready to grab a seat in 2024. My dream is to be a Formula 1 driver, Formula 1 world champion.

“The rest, I'm not really interested in doing, I'm not really interested in being a GT driver, Formula E driver or other things.

“I mean, if I cannot get to F1, maybe I will drive those cars, those championships, but my dream at the moment is to be in F1, that's it.”

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: DPPI

Pourchaire made his F1 weekend debut at the US Grand Prix last month, taking part in FP1 with Alfa Romeo.

He completed 19 laps of the Circuit of the Americas in the C42, replacing Valtteri Bottas, and finished the session 18th ahead of Williams F1 prospect Logan Sargeant and Haas stand-in Antonio Giovinazzi.

Pourchaire will continue his work as reserve driver next year, and is set to move closer to the team’s headquarters in Switzerland.

He said: “The FP1 outing was amazing, it's unbelievable. F1 cars are really fast. Being on the Formula 1 weekend with all the other drivers on the track, it feels amazing.

“That track is amazing, Austin is unbelievable, I love this track now. I only did 15 laps on it, but I would love to drive again there.

“It was very good for me, because I will do a lot of simulator work with Sauber next year, with Alfa Romeo, so it's important to know how the car behaves in reality, how it works in reality, so I can correlate a lot on the simulator, which is good to help the team because there is a good gain of performance there.

Theo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo C42

Theo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The team is already in good shape, we did some good upgrades on the car, so next year can be a really good year for the team.

“So let's see, we will work hard, and I will move there to Zurich, next to Hinwil, where Sauber is based and I will work with them.”

The 19-year-old is not yet sure of his racing schedule for next year, but said a third F2 season is “an option, clearly.”

Current champion Drugovich won the title on his third attempt, while Nyck de Vries, who joins AlphaTauri in F1 next year, did the same.

“We were talking about this with the Sauber Academy a few days ago,” he said.

“It's an option because Formula 2 is, in my opinion, the best championship after Formula 1.

“We are on the same weekends as the Formula 1 teams, we are watched by every Formula 1 team.

“I am still very young. I am capable of winning this championship for sure, at least I will give my best if I do this for another year, I don't know yet.’

He added: “Let's see how it goes in the talks for my future. But if I have a good contract, a good option, why not do a third season in F2?”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema
Previous article

Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema
Megan White More from
Megan White
Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season
FIA F3

Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season

Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema
FIA F2

Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Latest news

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the final round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale

Tetsuta Nagashima has been drafted in by Honda to replace an injured Iker Lecuona for the final round of the 2022 World Superbike season in Australia this weekend.

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023

Nico Hulkenberg will make his Formula 1 comeback next year with Haas after being announced in race seat for 2023.

Haas F1 announces Schumacher exit at end of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 announces Schumacher exit at end of 2022 season

Haas has announced that Mick Schumacher will leave the US-owned Formula 1 team after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.