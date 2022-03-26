Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start Next / Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race

Liam Lawson took victory in a chaotic FIA Formula 2 sprint race in Saudi Arabia which saw two safety cars amid several incidents. 

Megan White
By:
F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race
Listen to this article

The Carlin driver overtook Jake Hughes on the start/finish straight with just two laps remaining to take his second victory in the series. 

Juri Vips snatched second place from Hughes at the last second, crossing the finish line just a tenth ahead of the Briton after a last lap battle following a virtual safety car. 

Dennis Hauger had started on pole, but a bizarre incident involving race control under the first safety car saw him fall back to P12 before he was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty.  

The incident handed the lead to Calan Williams (Trident), who ran in front until the end of the second safety car, when he was passed by Hughes, before Lawson also made his way past at Turn 4. Vips also overtook Williams before snatching second from Hughes. 

Felipe Drugovich took fourth place, passing Williams as the virtual safety car ended, with the Australian in P5. 

The race was much interrupted, with the safety car out on track for the first time after Amaury Cordeel went into the wall at Turn 12 on the second tour. 

As the safety car period started, the drivers were instructed to head through the pitlane, but the call was immediately reversed with a second message from race control. But Hauger had already followed the first instruction and was subsequently handed a penalty, which was faced with confusion from his team. 

As the safety car ended on lap 7, Jack Doohan went into the back of Logan Sargeant on the main straight after a misunderstanding about whether the leader had to let the pack go racing again, prompting the safety car to return to the circuit immediately. 

Racing resumed on lap 13, with Hughes taking P1 from Williams around Turn 1. 

Much of the field was reshuffled, with Lawson passing Williams for P2, while further back Marcus Armstrong passed Vips for P5 and Richard Verschoor took P8 from Ralph Boschung. 

Heading into lap 16, Hughes led from Lawson and Williams, with Vips in fourth, before the Dutch driver passed Williams for P3 at Turn 27. 

Lawson took the fastest lap on the 17th tour, shortly before his dramatic pass on Hughes. 

The virtual safety car was activated with two laps remaining after Armstrong’s Hitech-run car ground to a halt as he ran in P6, leaving just one lap of racing before the chequered flag. 

Richard Verschoor narrowly avoided a collision with Roy Nissany after the latter locked up at Turn 4, almost ending both their races on lap 1. 

Jeddah F2 - Sprint race results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin
2 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 3.100
3 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Van Amersfoort Racing 3.200
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.800
5 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 6.200
6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 12.100
7 Ayumu Iwasa
Japan Nissan e.dams 13.500
8 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 14.400
9 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 15.200
10 Japan Marino Sato
Virtuosi Racing 16.000
11 Israel Roy Nissany
Japan Nissan e.dams 17.300
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.400
13 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 18.700
14 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 20.200
15 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 20.500
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 25.400
17 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 51.400
New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP
United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin
Australia Jack Doohan
Virtuosi Racing
Amaury Cordeel
Van Amersfoort Racing
View full results
shares
comments
Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
Previous article

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
Next article

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result Jeddah
FIA F2

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Bahrain Prime
FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Latest news

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
FIA F2 FIA F2

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
FIA F2 FIA F2

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.