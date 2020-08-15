Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Race in
18 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Warm Up in
12 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
23 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 4 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
07 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident

shares
comments
DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 6:22 PM

DAMS Formula 2 driver Sean Gelael has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks after being unable to finish F2’s feature race in Barcelona.

Gelael ground to a halt on the final lap of Saturday’s main race with just two corners to go and appeared unable to get out of the car under his own power.

According to a statement by the FIA, the Indonesian driver was helped out of the car by the medical team and was then transferred to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks.

“The FIA advises that an incident occurred during the final lap of the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race today, in Barcelona, involving Sean Gelael,” the statement read. “The DAMS driver was immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews.

“He was extricated by the attending medical crew and has been transferred by ambulance to Hospital General De Granollers for precautionary checks.”

The race was won by MP Motorsport driver Nobuharu Matsushita, who recovered from an 18th starting position to take a stellar comeback win in an eventful feature race.

Robert Shwartzman and Guanyu Zhou joined the Japanese driver on the podium, while an unhappy championship leader Callum Ilott had to settle for fifth.

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place

Previous article

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Sean Gelael
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Indy 500 Qualifying: Andretti Autosport, Honda rule in first runs
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report
50m

Indy 500 Qualifying: Andretti Autosport, Honda rule in first runs

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit

Spa WEC: Toyota takes one-two in rain-affected race
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Race report
1h

Spa WEC: Toyota takes one-two in rain-affected race

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Nashville II: John Wes Townley race report
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

Nashville II: John Wes Townley race report

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature
3h

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

Latest news

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
45m

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place
F2 FIA F2 / Race report
2h

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice

Trending

1
IndyCar

Indy 500 Qualifying: Andretti Autosport, Honda rule in first runs

50m
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
MotoGP

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit

2h
4
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota takes one-two in rain-affected race

1h
5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident
F2

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 race incident

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place
F2

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole
F2

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice
F2

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
F2

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.