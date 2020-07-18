Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th

shares
comments
Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th
Jul 18, 2020, 3:58 PM

Robert Shwartzman successfully pulled off the reverse hard/soft strategy to win the Hungaroring Formula 2 feature race from 11th on the grid.

Mick Schumacher was on course to score his first F2 feature race win, having passed pole-sitter Callum Ilott on lap 18 of 37 to claim the effective lead of the race.

But the pace advantage Shwartzman had after his late stop for soft tyres allowed him to breeze past his Prema teammate late-on and score his second feature race victory in as many rounds.

Schumacher was also passed by the similarly soft-shod Nikita Mazepin with two laps to go, but held on to third to claim his first podium finish of the season.

Hungaroring F2 - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Gap
1 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
2 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
15.500
3 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
23.000
4 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
32.700
5 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
36.200
6 8 India Jehan Daruvala
40.100
7 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
46.100
8 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
48.700
9 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
49.600
10 3 China Guanyu Zhou
52.100
11 17 France Giuliano Alesi
1'01.700
12 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
1'21.300
13 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
1'31.700
14 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
1'45.700
15 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
16 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
17 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
23 Japan Marino Sato
22 Israel Roy Nissany
View full results

 

 

Next article
Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session

Previous article

Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam

