Shwartzman joins Schumacher at Prema as Ferrari unveils F2 roster

After a pole and podiums in the Sauber Junior Team this year, F2 rookie Callum Ilott will move to Virtuosi Racing, which is second in the teams' standings heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

FIA F3 champion Shwartzman – also SMP Racing backed – and runner-up Armstrong will land in competitive seats immediately as they graduate to Prema and ART respectively.

Armstrong will race the ART car George Russell and Nyck de Vries have driven to the drivers’ title in the last two seasons, while Shwartzman – who says his goal is to win the championship at the first attempt – joins Schumacher, the latter currently 12th in the standings with one race win in his rookie year at Prema.

Giuliano Alesi, son of F1 race winner Jean, will drive for the new HWA team, which has taken over Arden’s F2 entry. HWA’s line-up is now complete as Artem Markelov had already been announced at the squad for next season.

The Prema line-up leaves Sean Gelael without a seat, but he is expected to sign for DAMS alongside Dan Ticktum.

Sources suggest Armstrong is likely to be joined at ART by the squad’s standout FIA F3 driver Christian Lundgaard.

The Renault junior is yet unconfirmed for next year, but will make his F2 race debut with Trident this weekend in Abu Dhabi.