Previous
FIA F2 / Spielberg II / Race report

Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory
By:
, Journalist
Jul 11, 2020, 5:41 PM

Reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman earned a stunning maiden Formula 2 race win in a rain-soaked second feature race of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

Ferrari junior Shwartzman repelled late-race pressure from long-time race leader and polesitter Yuki Tsunoda to claim his first F2 victory in only his third race in the series. 

Red Bull Honda protege Tsunoda led for the majority of the race until he encountered team radio issues and was unable to receive the instruction from his Carlin team to make his mandatory pitstop.

Tsunoda eventually made his pitstop after acknowledging Carlin’s pit board but a slow pitstop meant he emerged behind Renault junior Guanyu Zhou, Prema’s Shwartzman and championship leader Callum Ilott.

Shwartzman had made steady progress from sixth place on the grid but following his pitstop, he rapidly caught Zhou, who was denied a maiden F2 victory in last weekend’s feature race due to a technical issue.

Shwartzman passed Zhou on the exit of Turn 4 to claim the race lead as Tsunoda rejoined the circuit and quickly dispatched Zhou’s Virtuosi teammate Ilott to move into third place.

Tsunoda, who picked up his first FIA F3 victory in mixed conditions at Monza last year, made it up into second place and set about catching race leader Shwartzman after overtaking Zhou into Turn 1.

The battle for the race lead came down to less than a second, but Shwartzman was able to maintain a small buffer to Tsunoda and hung on until the chequered flag for his maiden F2 victory and Prema’s first feature race win since 2018.

Zhou denied Prema’s Mick Schumacher a podium by a tenth of a second as another Ferrari junior Ilott rounded out the top five positions.

Sixth place went the way of ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard, who was the star of the first half of the race as he made three overtakes on Jehan Daruvala, Shwartzman and Luca Ghiotto in successive laps.

However, a slow pitstop and an off-track moment on the exit of Turn 6 demoted him to sixth place, ahead of his ART teammate Marcus Armstrong.

DAMS’ Dan Ticktum will start Sunday’s sprint race from pole position after securing the final point in eighth place.

Campos Racing’s Jack Aitken and Ticktum’s teammate Sean Gelael rounded out the top 10 in a breathless race.

Series veteran Artem Markelov failed to make the start of the race, after beaching his HWA Racelab-run car in the gravel trap on the reconnaissance lap to the original grid.

The drivers ran a series of formation laps behind the safety car before returning to the pits for a 45-minute red flag period.

After a further four laps behind the safety car, the race restarted and ran green for the remainder of the 36-lap race.

FIA Formula 2 Red Bull Ring - Feature race results

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1.500
3 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 18.200
4 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 18.300
5 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 20.700
6 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 22.200
7 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 24.700
8 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 28.800
9 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 31.700
10 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 32.100
11 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 33.000
12 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 35.400
13 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 38.900
14 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 42.900
15 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 53.100
16 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 54.200
17 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 54.600
18 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'02.400
19 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'11.400
20 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1 lap
21 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 1 lap
22 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 36 laps
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg II
Author Josh Suttill

