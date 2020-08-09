Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 2 in
10 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Silverstone II / Breaking news

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins sprint race as Prema drivers collide

shares
comments
Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins sprint race as Prema drivers collide
By:
, Journalist
Aug 9, 2020, 10:09 AM

Carlin's Honda and Red Bull protege Yuki Tsunoda came through to win a thrilling FIA Formula 2 sprint race at Silverstone after Prema drivers Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman collided.

With just three laps to go, reverse-grid front row starters Shwartzman and Schumacher diced for the race lead, having run in formation for the previous 17 laps.

Schumacher had a look to the inside of Shwartzman at Village but was forced to wait until the Wellington Straight to make his move.

Schumacher was marginally ahead of F2 rookie Shwartzman into Brooklands but moved across on his team-mate and the duo collided with Shwartzman damaging his front wing.

Carlin’s Tsunoda, who was denied a maiden F2 win earlier in the year at the Red Bull Ring as a result of team radio issues, vaulted into the race lead as Schumacher recovered to second place.

Reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Shwartzman ran in third place initially, but he struggled with his damaged car and dropped to 12th place at the chequered flag.

Schumacher had previously gone off at Brooklands earlier in the race, but recovered after a brief trip across the grass and closed on Shwartzman for his late-race assault.

Schumacher came home in a season’s best second place, but was denied a first win in the championship since his maiden F2 win at the Hungaroring, over one year ago.

Campos Racing’s Jack Aitken secured his second-consecutive third-place finish, but finished almost 18 seconds adrift of race victor Tsunoda.

Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz capped off a strong weekend for Charouz Racing System in fourth place, fending off a last-lap assault from Renault junior Guanyu Zhou.

UNI-Virtuosi’s Zhou ran off the track at Club on the final lap, but recovered to take fifth place ahead of his team-mate Callum Ilott – the dominant victor in Saturday’s feature race.

Championship leader Ilott made contact with Nikita Mazepin whilst passing the Hitech Grand Prix driver earlier in the race at Brooklands.

“What an idiot,” Ilott fumed over his team radio, whilst a watching Dan Ticktum labelled Mazepin’s defence as “really dangerous.”

DAMS’ Ticktum, who endured a turbulent run to 15th in the feature race, charged to finish in seventh place ahead of Mazepin.

ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard, who sits second in the drivers’ championship, lost a points finish after his front-left tyre burst and dropped him well down the order.

Read Also:

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass

Previous article

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone II
Sub-event Race 2
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2004 NASCAR Busch North Series schedule
NASCAR NASCAR / News

2004 NASCAR Busch North Series schedule

The NASCAR experiment that could teach F1 a lesson Prime
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The NASCAR experiment that could teach F1 a lesson

Czech GP: 125: Qualifying times
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Czech GP: 125: Qualifying times

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

McLaren drivers: 'Right decision to bring softer tyres'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

McLaren drivers: 'Right decision to bring softer tyres'

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin

Latest news

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins sprint race as Prema drivers collide
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
7m

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins sprint race as Prema drivers collide

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass
F2 FIA F2 / Race report
1h

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
1h

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

Trending

1
MotoGP

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

2h
2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
NASCAR

2004 NASCAR Busch North Series schedule

4
NASCAR Cup

The NASCAR experiment that could teach F1 a lesson

5
MotoGP

Czech GP: 125: Qualifying times

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins sprint race as Prema drivers collide
F2

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins sprint race as Prema drivers collide

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass
F2

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'
F2

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
F2

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

Silverstone F2: Ilott denies Lundgaard maiden pole
F2

Silverstone F2: Ilott denies Lundgaard maiden pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.