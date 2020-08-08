Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Silverstone II / Race report

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

shares
comments
Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
By:
, Journalist
Aug 8, 2020, 4:00 PM

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott vaulted into the lead of the 2020 Formula 2 drivers’ championship with a supreme feature race win at Silverstone.

Virtuosi’s Ilott dominated proceedings in the second feature race at Silverstone to earn his second victory of the season and the championship lead.  

He comfortably led away from pole position – managing to avoid stalling his car, which cost him a front-row start last Saturday – and switched to the hard tyres from on lap seven of the 29-lap race.  

Ilott held a small advantage over Renault junior Christian Lundgaard before he made his pitstop, but after emerging from the pits, he was able to build a lead of over eight seconds in just a few laps.  

This extended to over 10 seconds when ART Grand Prix’s Lundgaard ran off the track at Brooklands with just a handful of laps to go.  

Lundgaard clawed back a small amount of time, but he could do nothing to prevent Ilott taking his first F2 win since triumphing in the season-opener at the Red Bull Ring.  

Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken, who finished fifth in F2 last season, finally claimed his first podium following a difficult opening to his third year in the championship with Campos Racing.  

Hitech Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin, who won last Saturday’s feature race at Silverstone in dominant fashion, was the leading driver on the alternative strategy in fourth place. 

Charouz Racing System’s Louis Deletraz charged from ninth on the grid to finish in fifth place, repeating his audacious move at the Vale chicane from last week on two separate occasions.  

The first came as Haas F1 reserve driver Deletraz demoted fellow F2 veteran Luca Ghiotto whilst the second left last weekend’s sprint race winner Dan Ticktum furious.  

“Next time he [Deletraz] pulls a kamikaze move like that, I’m going to crash with him. I’ll never give him that much respect ever again,” Ticktum fumed to his DAMS team.  

Ticktum was running in second place by the end of the opening lap but struggled with tyre wear issues and slumped to 15th place at the chequered flag. 

Deletraz lost fourth place to Mazepin on the final lap at Brooklands but fended off the advances of Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda, who had to settle for seventh place.  

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher led the early stages of the race on the alternative strategy, but faded to finish in seventh place, just ahead of his Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman.  

After a point-less weekend, Shwartzman picked up four points for his eighth-place finish but lost the championship lead to fellow Ferrari protege Ilott.  

Ilott’s teammate, Renault junior Guanyu Zhou missed out on reverse-grid pole position by just three-tenths in ninth place, with MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich taking the final point in 10th place.  

F2 Silverstone: Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi
2 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 8.500
3 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 12.300
4 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 15.000
5 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16.600
6 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 17.000
7 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 19.200
8 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 20.000
9 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 20.400
10 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24.100
11 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 26.400
12 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 28.100
13 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 36.100
14 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 41.700
15 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 43.100
16 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 43.200
17 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 50.000
18 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 51.400
19 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'14.100
20 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'15.000
21 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1 lap
22 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 8 laps
View full results
