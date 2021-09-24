Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss
FIA F2 / Sochi News

Sochi F2: Drugovichi heads Boschung in practice

By:
, News editor

Felipe Drugovich edged Ralph Boschung to top the times in FIA Formula 2 practice at Russia’s Sochi Autodrom.

Sochi F2: Drugovichi heads Boschung in practice

The UNI-Virtuosi driver ran strongly throughout the 45 minute session, setting a personal best 1m49.423s effort as practice reached the halfway mark.

Drugovich’s time, on the medium tyres, was 0.021s faster than Campos Racing’s Boschung, who had held the top spot in the early running.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire was third-fastest on his debut at the circuit, only 0.179s shy of Drugovich’s pace. 

Title contender Guanyu Zhou was fourth while championship leader Oscar Piastri, also on debut at the venue, ended up in 10th position, half a second slower than Drugovich. 

Campos Racing’s Boschung was the first to set an indicative time clocking a 1m50.466s effort on the medium tyre, which was soon eclipsed by ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard.

However, Lundgaard’s time at the top was short-lived as Boschung immediately responded dipping into the 1m49s bracket with 30 minutes of the session remaining.

As the session progressed towards the halfway mark, times continued to tumble and Drugovich was among those to improve.

The Brazilian managed to pip Boschung at the top by 0.021s, while Pourchaire jumped to third and Zhou moved to fourth ahead of Vips and Lundgaard.   

There was more movement in the top six 10 minutes later when local favourite Robert Shwartzman put his Prema into sixth, 0.4s adrift of the pace, but ahead of teammate Piastri in ninth.

The session was halted with eight minutes remaining when Alessio Deledda spun his HWA on the exit of Turn 14. The Italian managed to avoid any contact with the barriers but required assistance from the marshals to remove the stricken car from the track.  

Once the action resumed there was still time for shuffle in the top 10. Bent Viscaal logged a time good enough for sixth behind Juri Vips, which demoted Shwartzman to seventh at the chequered flag.

The top 10 was completed by Lundgaard, Richard Verschoor and Piastri.  

Before the red flag, the session ran largely without incident although stewards were called to investigate a pitlane incident between championship leader Piastri and Lirim Zendeli after the session.  

Earlier in the session Dan Ticktum suffered a lock up at Turn 2 while David Beckmann ran down the escape road after a lock up at Turn 13. 

Ticktum would end up in 21st position with Beckmann in 18th spot.

The F2 field will return to the track for qualifying on the super soft compound tyres at 1325 BST.

Sochi F2 - Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.423
2 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 1'49.444 0.021
3 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'49.602 0.179
4 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.651 0.228
5 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.680 0.257
6 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 1'49.802 0.379
7 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'49.839 0.416
8 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'49.871 0.448
9 11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'49.929 0.506
10 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'49.991 0.568
11 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'50.052 0.629
12 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 1'50.122 0.699
13 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'50.127 0.704
14 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'50.408 0.985
15 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'50.466 1.043
16 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'50.489 1.066
17 22 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab 1'50.610 1.187
18 20 Germany David Beckmann
Spain Campos Racing 1'50.764 1.341
19 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'50.803 1.380
20 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'50.944 1.521
21 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 1'50.992 1.569
22 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1'52.531 3.108
