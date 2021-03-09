The Briton clocked a 1:42.185s session best to head a one-two for the Carlin squad with teammate and Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala 0.434s adrift.

Ticktum, who topped the yesterday's opening session, hit the top of the times with 42 minutes of the three-hour outing remaining, before going on to improve on that time with a late flyer.

Race simulations appeared to be the focus for the afternoon with times visibly slower compared to this morning's running.

As a result, Christian Lundgaard’s 1:41.697s effort set midway through the earlier session remained the fastest time of the day and the entire three-day test so far.

Ticktum’s benchmark in the afternoon was enough to put him fourth fastest overall for the day behind Lundgaard, Bent Viscaal (Trident) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS).

UNI Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou was third fastest in the afternoon, some 0.929s adrift of Ticktum, while Guilherme Samaia in the #15 Charouz Racing entry was fourth and the last driver within a second of the outright pace.

UNI Virtuosi ensured it had both cars in the top five with Felipe Drugovich in fifth ahead of Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung.

Late entrant for the test Richard Verschoor enjoyed a spell at the top of the timesheets midway through the session before ending up seventh, driving for MP Motorsport.

Gianluca Petecof recovered from causing a red flag stoppage in the first hour to rejoin the action in the final hour, where he went on to put his Campos Racing entry in eighth spot.

Monday pacesetter David Beckmann (Charouz Racing) and Viscaal rounded out the top 10.

After topping the morning action, Lundgaard wound up in 12th position, while both Prema Racing entries of Robert Shwartzman and current FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri were outside the top positions in 15th and 21st respectively.

The test was punctuated by two more brief red flag stoppages in the final hour instigated by Liam Lawson and Zhou, who both stopped on track.

F2 testing continues tomorrow with the final day of action set to begin at 6am GMT.

FIA F2 Bahrain Test - Wednesday Afternoon Session

Pos Driver Team Time Laps 1 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:42.185 36 2 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:42.619 36 3 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.114 30 4 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:43.129 40 5 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.194 34 6 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:44.320 25 7 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:44.335 20 8 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 1:44.569 10 9 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:44.640 19 10 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:44.879 42 11 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:45.052 21 12 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:46.913 45 13 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:47.429 47 14 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:47.497 47 15 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:47.614 33 16 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:47.900 44 17 Alessio Deledda HWA RACELAB 1:47.904 30 18 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:48.814 39 19 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:48.974 42 20 Marino Sato Trident 1:49.501 30 21 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:49.824 32 22 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:50.445 18

shares