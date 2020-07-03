Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
02 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Spielberg / Practice report

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 12:05 PM

Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda sprung a surprise to go quickest in the Formula 2 free practice session at the Red Bull Ring on his competition debut in the category.

The promising Japanese driver, a race winner in the FIA Formula 3 Championship last season, joined the session late as the Carlin team rushed to rectify an engine problem.

Tsunoda had just jumped to the top of the times, just before half an hour of the 45 minutes had elapsed, when the session was red-flagged because Marino Sato had spun into the gravel trap at the Turn 6 left-hander.

At that point Tsunoda was 0.054 seconds faster than F2 veteran Luca Ghiotto, who was giving the Hitech GP squad its debut in F2.

After the restart, with 13 minutes remaining on the clock, none of the top six times changed as everyone remained on the hard-compound Pirellis throughout the whole of the session.

Tsunoda therefore headed the order from Ghiotto, with another F2 debutant, 2019 FIA F3 runner-up and Ferrari protege Marcus Armstrong, rounding out the top three for ART Grand Prix.

A brace of Renault F1 juniors was next, with Guan Yu Zhou fourth as he continues for another season with Virtuosi, and F2 rookie Christian Lundgaard fifth for ART, while yet another F2 newcomer – Felipe Drugovich – was a strong sixth with MP Motorsport.

Reigning FIA F3 champion Robert Shwartzman was the highest-placed driver to set his time after the red flag, the Russian Ferrari-backed prospect lapping seventh quickest with Prema Racing.

Another Carlin Red Bull Junior, Jehan Daruvala, was at the top of the times early on, and he went eighth fastest as he makes his F2 debut.

Rounding out the top 10 were a couple of F2 old hands, with Sean Gelael ninth quickest in his DAMS machine and Louis Deletraz 10th with Charouz Racing System.

Two-time Macau Grand Prix winner Dan Ticktum was 11th for DAMS.

Prema’s Mick Schumacher looked good early on in the session, and had just jumped to the top of the times when a technical problem forced him into the pits, where he stayed for the remainder – he fell to 19th in the times.

Hitech may have seen Ghiotto go second, but its session began disastrously when Nikita Mazepin’s sister car was wheeled back into the paddock, from where it never emerged.

Red Bull Ring practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'15.249
2 Italy Luca Ghiotto
Hitech Grand Prix 1'15.303 0.054
3 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'15.405 0.156
4 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'15.468 0.219
5 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'15.509 0.260
6 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'15.598 0.349
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'15.702 0.453
8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'15.718 0.469
9 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 1'15.928 0.679
10 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'15.940 0.691
11 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'16.015 0.766
12 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
BWT HWA Racelab 1'16.028 0.779
13 France Giuliano Alesi
BWT HWA Racelab 1'16.174 0.925
14 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'16.268 1.019
15 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'16.334 1.085
16 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'16.379 1.130
17 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'16.514 1.265
18 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'16.544 1.295
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'16.597 1.348
20 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'16.894 1.645
21 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'16.905 1.656
22 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Hitech Grand Prix
View full results
Next article
The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview

Previous article

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview

trending Today

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT
1h

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener

Alonso/Renault brush off "nonsense" Ricciardo replacement talk
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Alonso/Renault brush off "nonsense" Ricciardo replacement talk

Wolff urges Red Bull to consider timing of DAS protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
44m

Wolff urges Red Bull to consider timing of DAS protest

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 as season starts
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 as season starts

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

Harvick not going to 'nitpick' missing out on Pocono sweep
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Harvick not going to 'nitpick' missing out on Pocono sweep

IndyCar Grand Prix on IMS road course – facts and figures
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Grand Prix on IMS road course – facts and figures

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020
FIA F2 / FIA F2
37m

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview
FIA F2 / FIA F2

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Race of my life: Karun Chandhok on 2008 Silverstone GP2 race
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Race of my life: Karun Chandhok on 2008 Silverstone GP2 race

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

3h
2
Super GT

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener

1h
3
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 as season starts

2h
4
Formula 1

Alonso/Renault brush off "nonsense" Ricciardo replacement talk

3h
5
Formula 1

Wolff urges Red Bull to consider timing of DAS protest

44m

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview
F2

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Race of my life: Karun Chandhok on 2008 Silverstone GP2 race
F2

Race of my life: Karun Chandhok on 2008 Silverstone GP2 race

Alesi fearful of sponsor crisis in F1's junior categories
F2

Alesi fearful of sponsor crisis in F1's junior categories

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.