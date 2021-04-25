The UNI Virtuosi driver significantly lowered the benchmark by becoming the only driver over the three days to dip underneath the 1m28s bracket at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Drugovich topped the morning session with a 1m27.945s effort in a hotly contested three-hour morning session held in dry conditions.

The Brazilian equipped with the new-for-2021 medium compound tyre was 0.160s faster than Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri, while Friday pacesetter Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) was third.

Drugovich’s time was 0.335s faster than the previous test best set by MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor on Saturday.

Teams were able to select from Pirelli’s new-for-2021 hard and medium compound tyres for the three-day test. The hard compound made its debut at the season opening round at Bahrain last month while the medium tyre is yet to be raced.

Following in a similar pattern to yesterday, the faster times arrived in the morning session as teams focussed on qualifying simulations on the medium tyres. Only eight tenths of a second covered the top 10.

Bahrain winner and F2 rookie Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) was fourth-fastest in the morning just 0.010s faster than teammate Juri Vips.

Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix), Robert Shwartzman (Prema Racing), Bent Viscaal (Trident), Lirim Zendeli (MP Motorsport) and championship leader Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi) completed the top 10.

The session was halted twice, first by HWA’s Alessio Deledda stopping on track early on before Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala came to a halt in the final minutes.

The afternoon session produced much slower times with Trident’s Viscaal topping the timesheets courtesy of a 1m30.280s effort.

Viscaal edged HWA’s Matteo Nannini by 0.066s with the sister Trident of Marino Sato in third.

Deledda was fourth in front of DAMS’ Marcus Armstrong, Zendeli, Roy Nissany (DAMS), Shwartzman, Lawson and Piastri.

The afternoon session was interrupted by two stoppages caused by Lawson and Saturday pacesetter Verschoor.

F2 will return to action at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix for round two on 20-22 May.

Full three-day Barcelona test results:

Seq. Driver 23 Apr 23 Apr 24 Apr 24 Apr 25 Apr 25 Apr 1 Felipe Drugovich

UNI-Virtuosi 1'29.772

26 1'31.075

43 1'28.544

45 1'30.837

59 1'27.945

21 1'34.709

45 2 Oscar Piastri

Prema Racing 1'30.425

21 1'31.350

24 1'29.059

25 1'34.907

41 1'28.105

23 1'33.816

57 3 Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport 1'30.519

40 1'30.165

45 1'28.280

51 1'29.951

35 1'28.972

35 1'34.540

37 4 Christian Lundgaard

ART Grand Prix 1'29.594

34 1'29.827

45 1'28.805

49 1'33.557

61 1'28.285

43 1'35.106

50 5 Liam Lawson

Hitech Grand Prix 1'30.006

26 1'30.739

41 1'28.810

40 1'34.658

49 1'28.422

39 1'33.782

24 6 Jüri Vips

Hitech Grand Prix 1'29.988

26 1'30.956

39 1'28.872

53 1'34.668

51 1'28.433

25 1'34.883

45 7 Ralph Boschung

Campos Racing 1'30.259

31 1'30.755

41 1'28.474

32 1'34.356

41 1'28.992

21 1'34.502

57 8 Théo Pourchaire

ART Grand Prix 1'30.738

33 1'30.167

42 1'28.766

48 1'34.497

59 1'28.484

44 1'34.308

49 9 Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing 1'31.435

27 1'31.440

23 1'29.260

24 1'34.363

44 1'28.491

31 1'33.572

50 10 Marcus Armstrong

DAMS 1'30.158

26 1'30.617

46 1'28.670

35 1'35.270

50 1'29.678

31 1'33.199

44 11 Bent Viscaal

Trident 1'30.727

33 1'31.198

36 1'28.675

39 1'34.711

43 1'28.736

38 1'30.280

30 12 Roy Nissany

DAMS 1'30.723

26 1'36.166

14 1'28.698

36 1'34.806

59 1'28.906

33 1'33.529

55 13 Lirim Zendeli

MP Motorsport 1'30.078

39 1'30.767

6 1'28.801

41 1'30.928

33 1'28.737

35 1'33.271

47 14 Guanyu Zhou

UNI-Virtuosi 1'30.083

27 1'34.783

51 1'28.880

50 1'35.052

55 1'28.755

24 1'35.088

54 15 Jehan Daruvala

Carlin 1'30.674

31 1'35.511

47 1'28.884

32 1'35.278

39 1'29.032

35 1'34.693

43 16 Gianluca Petecof

Campos Racing 1'30.882

30 1'31.532

40 1'28.929

37 1'30.684

45 1'28.973

29 1'34.515

43 17 Dan Ticktum

Carlin 1'30.598

34 1'35.865

46 1'29.012

34 1'35.607

39 1'28.993

36 1'35.075

44 18 Marino Sato

Trident 1'30.727

19 1'34.503

40 1'29.175

32 1'35.196

45 1'29.182

51 1'30.943

22 19 David Beckmann

Charouz Racing System 1'30.973

32 1'30.824

31 1'30.194

44 1'29.384

37 1'29.744

38 1'35.310

60 20 Guilherme Samaia

Charouz Racing System 1'31.305

31 1'31.575

31 1'30.125

49 1'29.510

36 1'30.166

36 1'35.120

44 21 Matteo Nannini

HWA Racelab 1'30.953

30 1'35.787

35 1'30.855

27 1'31.033

40

6 1'30.346

59 22 Alessio Deledda

HWA Racelab 1'37.100

7 1'34.629

7 1'32.721

26 1'36.174

43 1'32.096

37 1'32.183

55

