Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1
FIA F2 News

Verschoor completes F2 grid after sealing Trident move

2019 Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor will join Trident to complete the driver line-up for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Verschoor completes F2 grid after sealing Trident move
Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

The 21-year-old Dutchman will move to the Italian team, partnering rookie Calan Williams, after stepping up to F2 initially with MP Motorsport before funding issues left him on the sidelines for the penultimate round in Saudi Arabia.

Verschoor was handed an F2 drive by Charouz Racing System for the season finale in Abu Dhabi as a replacement for Enzo Fittipaldi after the Brazilian was injured in a startline crash at the previous round in Jeddah.

“I'm extremely proud and motivated to join a highly-professional and winning team like Trident Motorsport for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship,” said Verschoor.

"I think we have all conditions needed to achieve important goals and experience a positive season. I cannot wait to get on track. I will give my best to take full advantage of this great opportunity.”

Team owner Giacomo Ricci added: “We are proud to welcome a driver of undisputed value like Verschoor to our team. We are motivated by the prospect of working with such a talented and experienced racer, who already proved capable to achieve outstanding goals.

“I think Verschoor and Williams will be an extremely solid and promising combination, and they will keep pushing each other to the next level, laying the conditions for a successful season. We cannot wait to be back on track for the 2022 season with our new lineup".

Read Also:

Verschoor finished 11th in the 2022 F2 standings, scoring 56 points across an interrupted year after losing his drive after the round at Sochi.

He managed to end his debut F2 year with a victory in the second Silverstone sprint race, following that up with fourth in the Sunday feature race.

A long-time MP Motorsport driver, Verschoor drove for the Dutch squad for two seasons in the FIA F3 championship, finishing 13th and ninth in the standings across both seasons prior to his promotion up to F2.

He secured victory in the first time that the Macau Grand Prix was run with the current FIA F3 cars, beating Red Bull junior Juri Vips by less than a second.

shares
comments
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1
Previous article

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA condemns racist abuse directed at Junior WRC competitor Rally Sweden
WRC

FIA condemns racist abuse directed at Junior WRC competitor

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions
WRC

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Prime
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Richard Verschoor More from
Richard Verschoor
Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale Abu Dhabi
Video Inside
FIA F2

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale

Verschoor secures budget for Monaco F2 return Monaco
FIA F2

Verschoor secures budget for Monaco F2 return

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime
FIA F2

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Latest news

Verschoor completes F2 grid after sealing Trident move
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor completes F2 grid after sealing Trident move

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
FIA F2 FIA F2

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team

Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz
FIA F2 FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.