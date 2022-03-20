Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race

Listen to this article

The Dutch driver, who moved from MP Motorsport to Trident this year, was knocked out of Sunday’s race after making contact with Enzo Fittipaldi.

But he directed his anger at DAMS driver Nissany, who was also embroiled in the midfield fight, saying his aggressive defending was “just dangerous.”

Verschoor, who won Saturday’s sprint race, wrote on Twitter that it was “honestly ridiculous, he should not have a license.”

He then told Motorsport.com's Dutch edition: “I just don't get it. I can understand that you race someone hard in to destroy his tyres, but this is beyond all limits. He goes beyond all the rules, this should not be possible and certainly not at this level. It is one thing for him to wreck my race, but these actions are just dangerous.

“I don't know what he was up to, but racing with him like this is nothing.”

Roy Nissany, DAMS Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Verschoor also said he wanted to speak to the race director about Nissany, saying it was “unbelievable” that he faced no penalties for his driving.

He added: “I would very much like to speak to them. That there is no action even with this behaviour is unbelievable. I just want them to look at it. I understand that they won't disqualify him now, but I want them to remind him that this is not acceptable for the next race.”

Verschoor struggled in Sunday’s race, having started in P9 before running in P10 before he was knocked out by Fittipaldi on Lap 27.

He said: “Today the balance was not good, especially on the hard tyres. We went a bit too far with the setup changes compared to yesterday. We had to adjust some things because it was much colder yesterday, but we went a bit too far.

“We could have scored a few points again today and we needed them. But then again, if you have to pass this quy every time, then it becomes difficult.”