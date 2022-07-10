Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring News

Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win

Richard Verschoor has been stripped of his FIA Formula 2 feature race win for not having enough fuel left in his car.

Megan White
By:
Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win
The Trident driver dominated Sunday’s race, taking a risky tyre gamble to snatch the lead before crossing the line 13 seconds ahead.

On the slow down lap after the chequered flag, Verschoor’s car stopped before he was able to compete a lap.

The FIA’s technical delegate said the car was unable to provide a fuel sample of a minimum of 0.8kg, with just 31.3g left in the tank.

Daruvala, who finished second, was then handed a 20-second penalty after his Prema team "attempted to dry the track surface at their grid position prior to the race start by applying the fans normally used to cool the engine to the ground directly in front of the rear wheels of Car 2.

"This has been witnessed and reported by the Technical Delegate. As a performance advantage can never be ruled out in such case, the mere attempt to alter the track surface is prohibited irrespective of any success."

The FIA said he was assessed a drive through penalty which, since it could not be served during the race, was converted to a 20 second time penalty in the final classification.

The penalties mean Logan Sargeant, who took third place for Carlin, will be promoted to first ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi and Roberto Merhi.

Further down the grid, ART's Frederik Vesti was given a five-second penalty after he went off track at Turn 3 and gained a lasting advantage whilst battling Olli Caldwell (Campos Racing). He was also given one penalty point, bringing his total so far this year to three.

Prema Racing were fined €1000 for a pitstop infringement during Dennis Hauger's stop.

The Stewards determined that during the mandatory pit stop, the rear left tyre was not placed flat as required, stood up and rolled away from the mechanic for a short distance before being retrieved.

They said the incident "creates a potential safety issue but that it was not a deliberate move by the mechanic."

