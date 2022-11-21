Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence Next / Arthur Leclerc promoted to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023
FIA F2 News

Vesti switches to Prema for second season of F2

Mercedes junior driver Frederik Vesti will switch to Prema for his second season of Formula 2 in 2023, following a race-winning rookie campaign with ART Grand Prix.

James Newbold
By:
Vesti switches to Prema for second season of F2
Listen to this article

The Dane finished ninth in the standings this season with his single victory coming in the Baku sprint race and took two runner-up finishes from his best weekend of the season at Monza.

Vesti, who beat Enzo Fittipaldi to win the 2019 Formula Regional European championship with Prema before stepping up to FIA Formula 3 with the squad for 2020, will join F3 graduate and Ferrari Driver Academy member Oliver Bearman as part of a revamped Prema line-up.

The Italian squad will part company with its 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger, who has signed for the MP Motorsport squad that took Felipe Drugovich to this year's F2 title, while Jehan Daruvala will need to find a seat elsewhere to continue for a fourth season in F2.

Vesti, 20, said he is anticipating a title challenge next year as Prema has previously launched Oscar Piastri (2021), Mick Schumacher (2020) and Charles Leclerc (2017) to the Formula 1 feeder series crown.

"To join Prema Racing for the 2023 Formula 2 season is great news for me," said Vesti, who finished fourth in each of his two seasons of F3.

"I have known Prema since 2019 when we won the Formula Regional European Championship together.

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix, Richard Verschoor, Trident

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix, Richard Verschoor, Trident

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"Prema is an amazing place to be at and in my opinion gives me the best opportunity to fight for the F2 title in 2023!

"I have big dreams and Prema is the team I believe that I can achieve those dreams with.

"There is no doubt that 2023 F2 is going to be incredibly close, but I will give my everything to be fast and consistent throughout the season."

Prema boss Rene Rosin added: "We are delighted to welcome Frederik back. He is a quick and hard-working driver, which we already had the chance to appreciate in 2019 and 2020.

"We are obviously looking forward to joining forces again and seeing what we will be able to achieve together next season.

"With his skills and the experience he has matured, we expect him to be a contender and we are determined to support him the best way we can."

shares
comments
F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence
Previous article

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence
Next article

Arthur Leclerc promoted to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023

Arthur Leclerc promoted to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023
Extreme E

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory
DTM

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut
IMSA IMSA

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut

Porsche is confident about “surviving” next January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona after a successful test with the 963 LMDh car at Sebring last month.

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says some moves by the Alfa Romeo drivers in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP were “a bit borderline”.

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Juan Manuel Correa and Phil Hanson have joined the TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey LMP2 squad for its Daytona 24 Hours debut next January.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Prime

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 17, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.