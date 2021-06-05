Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory
FIA F2 / Baku News

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

By:

FIA Formula 2 driver Juri Vips said his sprint race win in Baku is “redemption” after a gearbox issue robbed him of a win in Bahrain.

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

The Hitech Grand Prix driver was on course to win the first race of that weekend when a downshift issue struck that led to him trundling home in 16th position.

It came after he was disqualified from the Friday’s qualifying results after the undertray fins on his car were found to have breached technical regulations.

But he took his first F2 win at the Baku City Circuit on Saturday, starting the second sprint race in third before eventually snatching victory.

The Red Bull Junior said he was “relieved to get [his first win] under my belt” and believes he is now on an “upward trajectory.”

Vips said: “It felt very good, I feel it’s a bit of redemption from Bahrain because we were gonna win the second race there and the gearbox failed, so it was kind of a relief crossing the line with everything gone well.

“Another positive is that we have another opportunity to do the same tomorrow, so yeah, happy.”

He added: “Yeah, definitely relieved to get it under my belt.

“Liam [Lawson, his teammate] has also lost a lot of points so far but I think I’ve lost a lot more with this Bahrain weekend especially.

“We had very strong pace there and I think we could have walked away with 40 points but we walked away with zero, so yeah, I think things could be much better but to be honest I’m very happy to be on an upward trajectory.

Read Also:

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System, 2nd position, the Hitech trophy delegate, Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix, 1st position, and Jehan Daruvala, Carlin, 3rd position, on the podium

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System, 2nd position, the Hitech trophy delegate, Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix, 1st position, and Jehan Daruvala, Carlin, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It seems like we’re really figuring things out and my season is gaining momentum.

Asked if the result would kickstart his season, Vips said: “Yeah, I really like to hope so.

“it’s the race where everything has sort of gone my way.

“We’ve had some boring races in Monaco, races one and two, where everything went right but I couldn’t do much, but this was a proper good race and it’s I’d say pretty much the first one this year.

“So I think definitely gives me a lot of confidence and a big boost in the championship I think as well.”

He was also asked about his actions on the podium after he was seen quickly retreating from the traditional champagne spray.

He said: “Why waste the good stuff, eh?

“No, the actual reason is that we got my suit measurements wrong – not like two or three centimetres wrong, like 30cm wrong everywhere, so I just looked like the Michelin man, and I refused to wear that suit.

“So I got one more suit, this one, to see if the measurements are okay and they were, and they’re making the second one now, so yeah, it just hasn’t arrived yet, so I’m saving it for tomorrow.”

Vips starts in second for Sunday’s feature race behind Lawson.

shares
comments
Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

Previous article

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

2h
2
Formula 1

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

4h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news
Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

28m
Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory
F2

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

2h
Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021
F2

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021

8h
Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips
F2

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

Jun 4, 2021
Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung
F2

Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing 00:30
FIA F2
Jun 2, 2021

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco 00:35
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner 00:28
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner

F2: Lawson loses Monaco win, Ticktum secures P1 00:42
FIA F2
May 22, 2021

F2: Lawson loses Monaco win, Ticktum secures P1

Formula 2: Zhou wins in Monaco 00:36
FIA F2
May 21, 2021

Formula 2: Zhou wins in Monaco

More from
Megan White
Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory Baku
FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021 Baku
FIA F2

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips Baku
FIA F2

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Tour de Corse: Round five preview
WRC WRC

Tour de Corse: Round five preview

Latest news

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
FIA F2 FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.