American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer
London-based American Max Esterson will compete in the 2024 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Jenzer Motorsport.
Having become the first American to win the world-famous Formula Ford Festival in 2022, Esterson joins the F3 grid from Great Britain's premier open-wheel series, the GB3 Championship, where he was a race winner and was chosen as a member of the BRDC Rising Star program.
“I'm excited to be joining Jenzer Motorsport and to be racing in FIA F3,” said Esterson, who hails from New York. “Jenzer has a great history of success and has proven they can run at the front in F3, which has to be considered one of the most competitive series in the world.
“It's a big step up for me with more power, more downforce, and a heavier car, but I feel like I've gelled well with Jenzer's family environment in the post-season tests last year and at the Macau Grand Prix in November.
“I'm grateful to Andreas and everyone at the team for the opportunity and to all my supporters including iRacing who have stepped up and helped me make this move. We're working hard to be well prepared for Bahrain in February and I'm excited to get going.”
An acclaimed sim racer, and the 2021 Team USA Scholarship recipient, Max made the transition from iRacing to real racing in 2020, so last season marked only his third full year in motorsports.
“After completing the official post-season 2023 test days with our team as well as the prestigious Macau World Cup, Max will take on the challenge of competing as a rookie in the FIA F3 Championship with Jenzer Motorsport this season,” said team principal Andreas Jenzer.
“As Max is competing with the American flag and sponsors, we will work to bring the next American driver into the F1 paddock.”
Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up
Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up
French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive
French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive
Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign
Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign
Latest news
BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title
BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title
Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract
Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract
Marco Andretti to run multiple NASCAR Truck and ARCA races in 2024
Marco Andretti to run multiple NASCAR Truck and ARCA races in 2024 Marco Andretti to run multiple NASCAR Truck and ARCA races in 2024
Quintero "wonders" about being the "new" Al-Attiyah on the Dakar
Quintero "wonders" about being the "new" Al-Attiyah on the Dakar Quintero "wonders" about being the "new" Al-Attiyah on the Dakar
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023 Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.