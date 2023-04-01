Subscribe
FIA F3 / Melbourne Race report

F3 Australia: Colapinto wins chaotic sprint race

Williams Formula 1 junior Franco Colapinto scored his first win of the Formula 3 season in an incident-packed sprint race at Melbourne.

Jamie Klein
By:
F3 Australia: Colapinto wins chaotic sprint race
Listen to this article

Colapinto took control of the race after executing a brilliant pass on poleman Sebastian Montoya through the Turns 9/10 complex after the first of three safety car restarts.

The MP Motorsport driver then survived two subsequent restarts and was over three seconds clear of the field when the safety car was called for the fourth and final time, with the first-ever F3 race at Albert Park ending under caution.

Prema’s Zak O’Sullivan made it a one-two for Williams-affiliated drivers after going around the outside of Hitech man Montoya in the closing stages.

Reverse grid polesitter Montoya initially held the advantage at the start as Oliver Goethe and Luke Browning tussled over second heading through Turns 1 and 2.

Browning looked to have cleared Goethe when the two cars made light contact on the run down to Turn 3, giving the latter driver a puncture and ploughing into the gravel and prompting the first safety car of the race.

Montoya led Browning and Colapinto - up from sixth on the grid - at the restart, with Browning immediately putting his Hitech team-mate Montoya under pressure.

But the Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Winner lost ground on lap 5 of 20 when he went over the kerbs at Turn 9, briefly sending the nose of his Hitech-run machine skywards, allowing Colapinto to take over as Montoya’s nearest challenger.

The following lap, Colapinto pulled off the move that Browning couldn’t to take a lead he wouldn’t lose, moments before the safety car was called a second time to retrieve the stricken Rodin Carlin car of Ido Cohen.

Colapinto quickly gapped Montoya at the subsequent restart, with O’Sullivan, by now up to third from eighth on the grid, now challenging for second.

But the British driver would have to wait until lap 18, following another caution triggered by local driver Tommy Smith hitting the barriers at the final corner, before finally getting an opportunity to pass Montoya around the outside at Turns 11 and 12.

Montoya hung on for the final podium spot, marking his first top-three finish in F3.

Paul Aron survived contact with Caio Collet to grab fourth for Prema, albeit with that incident to be investigated after the race, while Alpine junior Gabriele Mini grabbed fifth from Dino Beganovic in the latter stages when Aron pushed his Prema team-mate wide at Turn 3.

Points leader and feature race polesitter Gabriele Bortoleto claimed seventh ahead of Leonardo Fornaroli, Mari Boya and Gregoire Saucy.

Browning finally finished 11th on the road with what he believed was a damaged car, but was relegated to 20th by a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

F3 Australia - sprint race results (20 laps):

Cla Driver Team Laps Time
1 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 -
2 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 0.4
3 Colombia Sebastian Montoya
Hitech Pulse-Eight 20 0.7
4 Paul Aron
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 1.0
5 Gabriele Minì
Hitech Pulse-Eight 20 1.2
6 Dino Beganovic
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 1.8
7 Gabriel Bortoleto
Italy Trident 20 2.0
8 Leonardo Fornaroli
Italy Trident 20 2.4
9 Mari Boya
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 3.4
10 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 20 3.9
11 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 6.0
12 Christian Mansell
Spain Campos Racing 20 7.8
13 United States Kaylen Frederick
France ART Grand Prix 20 8.8
14 Nikola Tsolov
France ART Grand Prix 20 9.3
15 Taylor Barnard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 10.3
16 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 20 11.4
17 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 20 13.5
18 Nikita Bedrin
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 13.6
19 Germany Sophia Flörsch
PHM Racing by Charouz 20 14.1
20 Luke Browning
Hitech Pulse-Eight 20 15.1
21 Roberto Faria
PHM Racing by Charouz 20 16.2
22 Hugh Barter
Spain Campos Racing 20 16.8
23 Oliver Gray
Rodin Carlin 20 18.1
24 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 20 19.2
25 Hunter Yeany
Rodin Carlin 20 20.4
26 Piotr Wiśnicki
PHM Racing by Charouz 20 21.0
Alex Garcia
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 3 laps
Tommy Smith
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 12 8 laps
Israel Ido Cohen
Rodin Carlin 5 15 laps
Oliver Goethe
Italy Trident 0
View full results
