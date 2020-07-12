Top events
FIA F3 / Spielberg II / Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
Jul 12, 2020, 8:30 AM

ART Grand Prix driver Theo Pourchaire scored his first FIA Formula 3 victory in Austria after Jake Hughes and Liam Lawson collided while fighting for the lead with three laps to go.

A brilliant battle between Hughes and Lawson looked set for a final-lap shootout to decide the win but the pair then tagged in a clumsy Turn 4 collision, forcing them both to retire.

ART Grand Prix driver Pourchaire claimed the early advantage after he blitzed his start from second on the grid to hold the inside line and pass polesitter Hughes on the run to Turn 1.

Despite HWA Racelab pilot Hughes trying to retaliate around the outside for much of the opening lap, 16-year-old Pourchaire retained a cautious lead but could never break the tow.

With DRS activated on lap three, Hughes and third-starting Lawson ducked into the slipstream on the run to Turn 4 and both managed to pass Pourchaire in the braking zone.

Lawson then held the inside line into the corner, promoting him into first place thanks to an excellent double overtake with Hughes emerging in second.

From there on Turn 4 proved to be the flashpoint, as Hughes retaliated a lap later with DRS to pass and hold a 0.5-second margin at the end of the lap as the top four cars ran clear.

After a couple of aborted attempts on Hughes, Lawson finally made his move at the same corner on lap 11 down the inside in his bid to become the first repeat winner of 2020.

The Hitech driver was then given a period of respite behind the safety car, called when Sophia Florsch spun across the front of Alex Smolyar and smeared her Campos Racing machine down the barrier.

Although Lawson complained the neutralised pace was too slow, he aced the restart to keep Hughes at bay in the first two laps that passed without DRS assistance.

But as DRS came back into play, Hughes made a quick challenge for the lead into Turn 3 although he locked up at the apex as he passed, which gave Lawson a superior run to Turn 4 to reclaim the lead.

In what appeared to be a two-horse battle for the eventual spoils, Hughes again used DRS to attempt a pass around the outside of Turn 4.

As Lawson hugged the inside to keep hold of position, he tagged the kerb, which unsettled the car and he slid into the side of Hughes, forcing the Briton out onto the gravel.

Both suffered terminal suspension damage and retired before the next corner, which promoted Pourchaire into an unlikely lead.

As proceedings finished behind the safety car, he scored his first FIA F3 win over Logan Sargeant – who started fifth – and an unlikely podium for David Beckmann.

Richard Verschoor ran home fourth ahead of points leader Oscar Piastri.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 24
2 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 24 0.400
3 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 24 0.600
4 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 1.100
5 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 24 1.800
6 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 24 1.800
7 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 24 2.100
8 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 24 2.500
9 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 24 3.000
10 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 24 3.300
11 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 24 3.600
12 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 24 3.900
13 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 24 4.200
14 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 4.500
15 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed
United Kingdom Carlin 24 5.300
16 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 5.700
17 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.400
18 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.500
19 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 8.300
20 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 24 8.500
21 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 24 8.900
22 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 24 9.700
23 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 10.000
24 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 11.300
25 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 23 1 lap
26 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 4 laps
27 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 20 4 laps
28 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 19 5 laps
29 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 10 14 laps
30 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 7 17 laps
View full results
