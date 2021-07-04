Tickets Subscribe
Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
FIA F3 / Spielberg Race report

Austria F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3

By:

Frederik Vesti took victory in FIA Formula 3 at the Red Bull Ring, passing polesitter Dennis Hauger for his first win of the season.

Austria F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3

The ART Grand Prix driver, who started second, took the lead at the halfway mark before crossing the chequered flag ahead of Prema's Hauger.

Hauger’s teammate Olli Caldwell completed the podium, with Vesti’s teammate Alexander Smolyar in fourth.

Caio Collet struggled to get his MP Motorsport car off the grid after stalling, pushing him to the back of the grid, but Hauger managed to get a clean start from pole position.

But Vesti had made up the difference by lap five, taking the lead with DRS after having crept towards Hauger in the lead over the previous laps.

Caldwell overtook MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on lap six, before his teammate Arthur Leclerc did the same.

Smolyar took second on the seventh lap, while Caldwell and Leclerc passed Jak Crawford (Hitech Grand Prix) up into fifth and sixth respectively.

Smolyar briefly took the lead on lap 11 ahead of Vesti while Hauger took second.

On lap 14, Leclerc and Martins collided, with Leclerc clattering across the gravel before coming to a halt, prompting a safety car, with Trident’s Clement Novalak also taken out.

Caldwell was on the back of Smolyar by lap 21 before managing to take second.

There was contact between Crawford and Jack Doohan (Trident) the following lap, pushing the latter down the standings before both were forced to pit with damage.

Caldwell passed Hauger on the final lap before Hauger managed to take back the position, finishing 1.1s down on race winner Vesti in second.

HWA Racelab’s Matteo Nannini finished fifth behind Smolyar, with Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa in sixth, having started 19th.

Collet finished seventh, having made up 23 places after being dropped to the back of the grid at the start of the race.

F3 returns for round four at the Hungaroring from 30 July - 1 August.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix
2 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1.100
3 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 1.700
4 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 2.200
5 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 4.100
6 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 5.100
7 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 6.700
8 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 7.500
9 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 8.300
10 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 9.000
11 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 9.200
12 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 9.600
13 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10.300
14 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 10.700
15 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 11.300
16 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 11.600
17 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.000
18 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.600
19 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 15.500
20 31 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16.200
21 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 16.300
22 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17.200
23 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 17.800
24 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 19.100
25 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 43.000
26 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'15.900
27 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident
28 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident
29 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam
View full results
Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

Previous article

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

