Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger snatched a late pole position from Trident’s Jack Doohan in a hotly-contested first FIA Formula 3 qualifying session of the season.

The Red Bull junior, who joined the reigning champion team for 2021, took pole and claimed four points with just two minutes remaining of the session, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, setting a 1m32.904s effort.

Fellow Red Bull junior Doohan ended the 30-minute qualifying session second with a 1m32.910 – missing out on pole by just eight-thousandths of a second.

MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins, an Alpine Academy member, jumped from P23 to third with an incredible final flying lap of 1m32.965s.

HWA Racelab’s Matteo Nannini came fourth with a 1m33.113, with ART GP’s Frederik Vesti in fifth with a 1m33.173s. Less than half a second separated the top 12.

The new qualifying format means Carlin’s Jonny Edgar, who finished this session P12, will start from pole in tomorrow morning’s race.

ART GP’s Alexander Smolyar will start second, with MP Motorsport driver and Alpine Academy member Caio Collet in P3 and Trident’s David Schumacher in P4.

Juan Manuel Correa, returning to the sport 18 months after surviving a tragic multiple car Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019 that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, finished 13th – missing out on pole for Race 1 by one place.

The start of qualifying was delayed by 15 minutes before 16-year-old Hitech Grand Prix driver and Red Bull junior Jak Crawford set the first flying lap of the session, with a 1m34.510s.

Jenzer Motorsport’s Pierre Louis Chovet took a trip off the track 10 minutes into the session before bouncing over a kerb, ruining his flying lap and leaving him in 29th.

Prema’s other two drivers – OIli Caldwell and Arthur Leclerc – finished the session in P6 and P15 respectively.

Hauger topped the practice session earlier on Friday morning with a time of 1m33.596s.

This qualifying session sets the grid for Sunday’s race, while tomorrow’s first race will be decided by reversing the top 12. The top 12 of that race will be reversed for the second race on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona F3 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.904
2 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 1'32.910 0.006
3 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.965 0.061
4 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 1'33.113 0.209
5 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.173 0.269
6 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.184 0.280
7 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 1'33.225 0.321
8 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.263 0.359
9 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 1'33.274 0.370
10 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.305 0.401
11 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.355 0.451
12 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.370 0.466
13 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.459 0.555
14 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.522 0.618
15 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.535 0.631
16 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 1'33.637 0.733
17 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 1'33.675 0.771
18 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.806 0.902
19 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.865 0.961
20 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.876 0.972
21 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.881 0.977
22 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.908 1.004
23 24 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.961 1.057
24 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 1'34.024 1.120
25 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 1'34.191 1.287
26 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.333 1.429
27 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 1'34.470 1.566
28 31 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.775 1.871
29 27 Pierre-Louis Chovet
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.778 1.874
30 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.132 2.228
Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Qualifying
Megan White

