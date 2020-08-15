Top events
FIA F3 / Barcelona / Race report

Barcelona F3: Hughes takes first win in over a year

shares
comments
Barcelona F3: Hughes takes first win in over a year
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 9:12 AM

Jake Hughes scored his and the HWA team's first FIA Formula 3 win of the 2020 season in the opening race of the weekend at Barcelona after passing poleman and points leader Logan Sargeant.

Category veteran Hughes passed Sargeant around the outside of Turn 1 on the seventh lap of 22 to sweep into the lead, having started alongside the Prema driver in second.

The Briton was untroubled thereafter and eventually won by 2.3 seconds over Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, who made a similar to move to Sargeant to grab second on lap 20.

Sargeant made a good start from pole to hold the lead over Hughes, but the race was neutralised after just a handful of corners after Silverstone sprint race winner Bent Viscaal (MP Motorsport) got beached in the gravel exiting Turn 5.

The safety car was deployed with the restart following at the start of lap 4, with Sargeant maintaining the advantage over Hughes and Hitech driver Lawson in third.

But Sargeant was unable to shake Hughes, and as soon as DRS became available for the first time on lap 7, the American driver was powerless to resist as Hughes went to the outside approaching Turn 1 and seized the inside line for Turn 2.

Hughes quickly built a margin out front before the safety car was called for a second time on lap 9, this time to retrieve the stranded Prema car of Frederik Vesti.

The race resumed on lap 12 with Hughes staying in command and quickly escaping DRS range,  going on to take his first win since last year's Red Bull Ring round, as Sargeant was forced to turn his attention towards defending from Lawson.

With three laps to go Lawson made a near-identical move to Hughes' from earlier in the race to seize second place, with Sargeant completing the podium.

Sargeant still came away with an enhanced points lead as Prema teammate Oscar Piastri, who went into the race five points behind, suffered a forgettable race.

From fourth on the grid, Renault junior Piastri was passed at the start by Carlin driver Clement Novalak, although he got the place back at Turn 10 on the first restart.

The second restart went less well for Piastri, who gave away positions to both Novalak and Trident driver David Beckmann by running wide at the penultimate corner just as the race was about to resume and dropped to sixth.

Novalak, Beckmann and Piastri would ultimately finish in that order, with Sargeant now leading the drivers' championship by 14 points as a result.

Completing the scorers were top ART Grand Prix finisher Theo Pourchaire, Alexander Peroni (Campos), Richard Verschoor (MP) and Matteo Nannini (Jenzer), who will start Sunday's reverse-grid race from pole position.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 22
2 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 2.388
3 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 3.948
4 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 22 8.953
5 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 22 9.826
6 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 10.222
7 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 22 10.751
8 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 22 12.172
9 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 12.351
10 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 12.573
11 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 22 14.832
12 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 22 15.266
13 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 22 15.665
14 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 22 16.445
15 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 22 17.282
16 27 Italy Leonardo Pulcini
United Kingdom Carlin 22 17.892
17 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 18.925
18 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 20.166
19 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 22 21.563
20 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 22 22.489
21 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 23.105
22 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 24.159
23 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 24.496
24 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 25.776
25 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 26.262
26 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 32.203
27 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 22 33.174
28 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 22 33.711
2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 8
18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 0
View full results

 

 

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Author Jamie Klein

