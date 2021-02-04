Campos Racing reveals first FIA Formula 3 recruit

Cordeel joins the Spanish squad having impressed in junior categories, most notably winning the 2018 Spanish Formula 4 Championship.

During the title winning campaign the 18-year-old recorded four wins and 12 podiums from 16 races.

In the last two seasons he has contested the Formula Renault Eurocup with MP Motorsport, and in 2020 with two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing outfit.

Cordeel also made appearances in the FIA Asian F3 series last year.

The driver announcement is Campos Racing’s first since the tragic death of its team founder Adrian Campos last week. The announcement stated the team is “determined to carry on his legacy tirelessly working towards success.”

“All winter the people around me have worked hard. We finally concluded a great agreement with Campos Racing because we know that this team retains the required know-how to assist me as a ‘rookie’ in an ideal context,” said Cordeel.

“Over the last few years with their Driver Academy the team has proven to possess the right baggage to groom drivers for the top class, namely F1.

“I wish to thank my partners and hope that in the coming years together with them and with Campos Racing we write a wonderful motorsport chapter.

“Sadly, there is also less good news, because in the middle of last week my Campos Racing team unexpectedly lost their founding father, Adrian Campos Sr.

“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences.”

Adrian Campos Jr, the team’s sporting director, says the squad has high expectations for its new recruit.

“I would like to welcome Amaury to the team on behalf of all Campos Racing members and especially my father,” said Campos Jr.

“Amaury is a driver who knows what it is to win a championship such as the Spanish F4 series back in 2018, and in whom we have high expectations.”

The FIA Formula 3 championship is set to begin at the Spanish Grand Prix on May 8-9, following a series of three pre-season tests, beginning at Jerez on February 25-26.