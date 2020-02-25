Top events
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Carlin announces driver line-up for 2020 F3 season

shares
comments
Carlin announces driver line-up for 2020 F3 season
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 8:37 AM

Enaam Ahmed will return to Europe this year to lead Carlin’s FIA Formula 3 championship assault.

Ahmed, 20, scored 13 wins in 24 races to secure the 2017 British F3 title with Carlin, and has spent the past two seasons in F3 machinery - following up a race-winning campaign with Hitech in the 2018 FIA European F3 championship by finishing third in last year's Japanese F3 championship for the B-Max Racing with Motopark squad.

Ahmed has previous experience of the new-for-2019 F3 car having contested the Macau GP with Campos Racing, finishing 22nd.

“I’m glad to be home," said Ahmed. "I can’t think of a team I trust more than Carlin. They are family, and quite simply if I’m going to win, it’s only going to be with Carlin.”

He will be joined in the lineup by reigning British F3 champion Clement Novalak, who tested for Carlin in the post-season Valencia tests last October, and American Cameron Das, who won a British F3 race for Carlin in 2017 before graduating with the team to EuroFormula Open in 2018.

The three category rookies replace outgoing trio Felipe Drugovich, Logan Sergeant and Teppei Natori, who could only muster 14 points between them last season as Carlin finished ninth in the teams standings.

Sergeant has landed a plumb F3 ride at Prema, while Drugovich has joined MP Motorsport in Formula 2.

Team boss Trevor Carlin said: “I’m extremely happy to have three drivers we know so well with us for the 2020 FIA F3 season. We know what each of them are capable of, we know how they work, how they like to set-up a car and all of these elements will help us as we head into the season.  

"We made some really big steps forward with the car towards the end of 2019 and in Macau and I’m looking forward to working with Clem, Enaam and Cam to build on this further in 2020."

2020 FIA F3 grid so far:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
Jenzer Motorsport

Australia Calan Williams

Italy Matteo Nannini

Italy Leonardo Pulcini
Hitech

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Norway Dennis Hauger
Charouz

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Igor Fraga

Finland Niko Kari
Carlin

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

France Clement Novalak 

United States Cameron Das 
Next article
Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up

Previous article

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up

Next article

F3 gets revised points system, race format

F3 gets revised points system, race format
About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Enaam Ahmed
Teams Carlin
Author James Newbold

FIA F3 Next session

Zandvoort

Zandvoort

1 May - 3 May

