The American driver has been on the sidelines since sustaining serious injuries in a tragic multiple car crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert during a Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps in August, 2019.

Correra has since been on a road to recovery that has seen him undergo several surgeries to his legs followed by a long rehabilitation process.

However, now he is able to resume his career and make an incredible return to the track with French squad ART in F3.

"First of all, I’m extremely happy to be back after what I’ve been through,” said Correa.

“I am super thankful to ART Grand Prix; it means a lot to me that they’re believing in me and my comeback.

“F3 is a transition year, my dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback.

“My targets are a bit ahead of myself, because I still have to do a lot, I have not driven a car for a year and a half and there is a big learning curve ahead.

“I’m entering this season with an open mind, I won’t put pressure on myself, I will do my best, I will do what I love and that’s already a victory.”

Correa has competed in the series before when it was run under the GP3 banner.

In his two seasons in the series he recorded a best overall result of 12th in the standings during the 2018 campaign.

ART team manager Sebastien Phillipe labelled Correa as an example of “bravery and tenacity” for making the decision to return to the track.

“Since his horrendous accident in Spa, on August 30th 2019, Juan Manuel has been through a lot of phases, always fighting while keeping in mind that he did not want to give up on his dream to keep racing at the highest possible level,” said Phillippe.

“Juan Manuel is an example of bravery and tenacity and ART Grand Prix is proud to give him the opportunity to return to racing. Juan Manual is extremely strong mentally, he is still fighting to be as fit as possible and he is hungry.

“Behind the wheel, his talent is immense, as shown by his achievements in go-karts and then his first few years in motorsport.

“We are keen to accompany Juan Manuel to resume his career and to help him climb the ladder once again. He will give the team the benefit of his talent and experience.”

The FIA Formula 3 championship is set to begin at the Spanish Grand Prix on 8-9 May.