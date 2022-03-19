Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bahrain F3: Colapinto takes pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort Next / Bahrain F3: Martins takes feature race win from charging Leclerc
FIA F3 / Bahrain Race report

Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Isack Hadjar was handed victory in a dramatic FIA Formula 3 sprint race in Bahrain after on-the-road winner Ollie Bearman was given a five-second penalty.

Megan White
By:
Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty
Listen to this article

The Prema Racing rookie crossed the line 3.5s ahead of Hitech Grand Prix driver Hadjar, but was given a penalty for exceeding track limits, pushing him down to second. 

Bearman started in second place, but passed polesitter Zak O’Sullivan on lap five before building up a four-second lead before crossing the line ahead. 

But once the penalty was applied, Hadjar was awarded the victory and 10 points for his first race in the series. 

Alexander Smolyar took the final podium spot for MP Motorsport, with the Russian driving as an Authorised Neutral Driver. 

O’Sullivan had been 0.7s ahead before Bearman took the lead, but tyre struggles saw him drop out of the podium places and finish in P6. 

The three ART runners were involved in a battle for seventh into the second lap, before Leclerc and Collet also got stuck into the melee. Martins emerged in front, trailed by Correa, Leclerc, Saucy and Collet.  

Martins and Saucy came together at Turn 4 on lap five, with Martins suffering a puncture and Saucy losing his front wing. Both drivers were eventually forced to retire from the damage. 

At the front of the pack, Vidales and Maloney tussled for third, with the Barbadian rookie emerging in front, taking the fastest lap in the process, with Vidales dropping down the order to sixth. Tyre struggles saw him overtaken on successive laps, running in 10th by lap 10. 

Bearman and O’Sullivan had built up a healthy lead from the trailing pack by the halfway point, with Maloney two seconds behind them in third while Hadjar and Smolyar tussled for fourth around Turn 1, the rookie emerging in front. 

Bearman snuck past O’Sullivan into Turn 1 on lap five, taking the lead from his fellow Briton before building up over 0.5s lead by the following lap, which had grown to 1.8 seconds by the halfway mark. 

O’Sullivan was pushed down to fourth after Hadjar and Maloney passed him with just five laps to go, with Smolyar also in the mix in the podium fight. 

The order had once again reshuffled the following lap, with Maloney in second, followed by Hadjar, O’Sullivan and Smolyar, with a rapid Leclerc on their tail. Bearman had increased his lead to run 4.2 seconds of the pack. 

With just three laps to go, Leclerc snatched fifth place with a late-braking move at Turn 14 to pass the polesitter into P5. 

By the final lap, the Monegasque driver had closed in on Maloney, but despite moves at Turns 11 and 13 looking like he could make it up to P4, Maloney crossed the line ahead by thousandths of a second. 

Franco Colapinto, who starts on pole for Sunday’s feature race and started in P11 for the reverse-grid race, was forced to pit for a front wing change on lap four, leaving him to finish outside the points. 

Kush Maini qualified third for tomorrow’s race but was hit with a pitlane start for both races after missing the weighbridge. He finished in 15th position. 

Roman Stanek suffered a puncture amid the first lap chaos, forcing him to pit and drop to the back of the field. Jak Crawford was also forced to make an unscheduled pitstop for a new front wing, dropping to P20. 

Niko Kari was forced to pit for a new tyre after suffering a puncture in a collision with Pepe Marti with just five laps to go. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 18 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP
2 6 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1.500
3 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.500
4 3 Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 5.600
5 4 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 5.600
6 26 Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 8.800
7 10 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.100
8 17 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 11.400
9 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 12.100
10 20 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 19.100
11 25 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.200
12 31 Reece Ushijima
Van Amersfoort Racing 21.800
13 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 28.300
14 23 Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 29.900
15 12 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 30.700
16 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 34.800
17 30 Rafael Villagómez
Van Amersfoort Racing 34.900
18 15 Ayrton Simmons
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 44.800
19 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 45.600
20 28 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 46.500
21 27 Brad Benavides
Carlin 53.400
22 14 László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 53.700
23 21 Hunter Yeany
Spain Campos Racing 54.200
24 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 1'07.100
25 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Van Amersfoort Racing 1'16.600
26 24 Finland Niko Kari
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.300
27 5 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.400
22 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing
8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix
7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix
View full results
shares
comments
Bahrain F3: Colapinto takes pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
Previous article

Bahrain F3: Colapinto takes pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
Next article

Bahrain F3: Martins takes feature race win from charging Leclerc

Bahrain F3: Martins takes feature race win from charging Leclerc
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race Bahrain
FIA F2

Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race

Vips "pissed off" pitstop cost him "easy victory" in F2 Bahrain
FIA F2

Vips "pissed off" pitstop cost him "easy victory" in F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Bahrain Prime
FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

HitechGP More from
HitechGP
Hadjar stays top on final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing
FIA F3

Hadjar stays top on final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime
FIA F2

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme
FIA F3

Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme

Latest news

Bahrain F3: Martins takes feature race win from charging Leclerc
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bahrain F3: Martins takes feature race win from charging Leclerc

Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Bahrain F3: Colapinto takes pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bahrain F3: Colapinto takes pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort

Bahrain F3: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bahrain F3: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed Prime

Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.