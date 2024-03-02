F3 Bahrain: Williams junior Browning takes maiden win in feature race
Luke Browning took his first Formula 3 victory in confident style after another disaster for Dino Beganovic.
Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse-Eight
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Browning got his F3 season off to the best of starts, leading from start to finish to take the full 25 points after absorbing pressure from Christian Mansell throughout.
Beganovic's miserable start to the season continued as his Prema-run car failed to launch from pole position and dropped him to the back of the field, adding to the pain of a scoreless sprint due to a lap one puncture.
As the Swedish driver lost ground, Browning could head into the first corner with an unchallenged lead. Making the most of this, the Hitech driver quickly pulled clear of DRS range as the chasing pack engaged in a fierce battle.
Beganovic eventually recovered to P13 but left Bahrain without a point to his name.
Another driver who endured a difficult start was Campos driver Mari Boya, who suffered a puncture in an incident involving team-mate ART driver Laurens van Hoepen. Compounding this misery, the Spaniard was then handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.
The early beneficiaries of these problems were Sami Meguetounif (Trident) and Christian Mansell (ART), with the drivers who had started fourth and fifth respectively climbing to second and third.
These positions switched in Mansell's favour on lap five, as both drivers locked up into Turn 10 and the Australian quite literally slid down the inside.
As drivers settled into the race, Browning saw his lead erode and by lap 10, he led a DRS train of 11 cars, with his margin to Mansell just half a second.
Lap 17 saw gaps begin to appear with the top four pulling two seconds clear of the chasing pack. This came after concern from Browning after his engine tone changed significantly, something which was initially feared to be a lost engine cylinder.
However, it transpired that a broken piece of heat shielding was to blame for the change, and not anything more sinister.
With five laps of the 22 remaining, Browning began to push once again but he was unable to shake Mansell from his gearbox. This push split the lead group into two packs, with Meguetounif and Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) dropping back.
Keen to fire fresh life into his own push for the race win, Tramnitz dove to the inside at Turn 1, taking the final podium position from his Trident rival.
But there was no grandstand finale, as Browning cruised to the chequered flag from Mansell and Tramnitz.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|22
|
-
|2
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|22
|
+1.200
1.2
|1.200
|3
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|22
|
+2.400
2.4
|1.200
|4
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|22
|
+5.600
5.6
|3.200
|5
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|22
|
+6.900
6.9
|1.300
|6
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|22
|
+8.200
8.2
|1.300
|7
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|22
|
+8.800
8.8
|0.600
|8
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|22
|
+9.500
9.5
|0.700
|9
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|22
|
+16.600
16.6
|7.100
|10
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|22
|
+17.000
17.0
|0.400
|11
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|22
|
+18.000
18.0
|1.000
|12
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|22
|
+19.400
19.4
|1.400
|13
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|22
|
+20.000
20.0
|0.600
|14
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|22
|
+21.700
21.7
|1.700
|15
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|22
|
+22.600
22.6
|0.900
|16
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|22
|
+23.100
23.1
|0.500
|17
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|22
|
+23.600
23.6
|0.500
|18
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|22
|
+29.900
29.9
|6.300
|19
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|22
|
+30.800
30.8
|0.900
|20
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|22
|
+34.400
34.4
|3.600
|21
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|22
|
+35.800
35.8
|1.400
|22
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|22
|
+37.400
37.4
|1.600
|23
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|22
|
+41.100
41.1
|3.700
|24
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|22
|
+42.300
42.3
|1.200
|25
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|22
|
+52.300
52.3
|10.000
|26
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|22
|
+53.900
53.9
|1.600
|27
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|22
|
+59.900
59.9
|6.000
|28
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|22
|
+1'03.800
1'03.8
|3.900
|29
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|22
|
+1'28.200
1'28.2
|24.400
|dnf
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|21
|
1 lap
|Retirement
|View full results
Sprint race winner Arvid Lindblad added further points to his early haul, finishing eighth.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas
Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama
Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole
Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole
Prime
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023 Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments