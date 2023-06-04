Subscribe
Previous / F3 Barcelona: O'Sullivan holds off Browning for second win of 2023
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

F3 Barcelona: Marti dominates for home win

Pepe Marti dominated the Formula 3 feature race in Barcelona to take his third win of the season at his home race.

Megan White
By:
Josep Maria Marti, Campos Racing

The Campos Racing driver led from the off, and despite a brief challenge from second-place starter Taylor Barnard at Turn 1, was largely unbothered from there.

The safety car was deployed on lap three after Luke Browning's Hitech-run car came to a stop on track, but Marti got the jump on the restart to maintain the lead.

MP Motorsport's Franco Colapinto passed Jenzer driver Barnard for second on lap 11 with the help of DRS, with Dino Beganovic repeating the move the following tour to take the final podium spot for Prema.

The win marks Marti's second in as many weekends, this time at both his and his team's home event, and was greeted at the podium by compatriot Fernando Alonso, whose A14 Management Marti belongs to.

He got the jump off Barnard at the line, and though the Jenzer driver made a challenge at Turn 1, he ran wide and was forced to drive around the bollard as he rejoined, with Marti holding the lead.

Browning and Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) tussled at Turn 4 as Saturday's second-place finisher hoped to make up positions, but the pair ran wide onto the gravel.

Browning rejoined but was forced to stop with a broken suspension, prompting a yellow flag in sector two, with Fornaroli also managing to carry on.

The safety car was deployed as a result, pausing the action for three laps before racing resumed on lap six, with Marti leading the pack off early.

Barnard had looked to close on the leader by lap nine with DRS, but he then began to struggle.

The yellow flags were waved again the following lap as Hunter Yeany and Rafael Villagomez came together at Turn 2, the Rodin Carlin driver forced wide before bouncing across the kerbs and making contact with his VAR rival.

Yeany got going again but headed back to the pits to retire, avoiding another safety car.

Colapinto took second on lap 11 on the start-finish straight, taking the position from Barnard with ease, before Beganovic did the same as Barnard struggled for pace.

Gabriele Mini, who was second in the standings ahead of the race, had made up seven places by lap 13, but then had a tussle with Christian Mansell at Turn 1, failing to go around the bollard and receiving a five-second penalty.

Championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) passed Barnard on lap 17, with Paul Aron following him through in his Prema-run car.

Mari Boya (MP) and Hitech's Sebastian Montoya also joined the fight the following tour, but Barnard was able to hold on to seventh as Boya took sixth and Montoya settled for eighth.

Gregoire Saucy, who was behind the pack, suffered a puncture as he attempted to pass Oliver Goethe for 12th, with the Trident driver's front wing clipping the rear left of the ART and ending his race. Goethe was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident.

By lap 21, Marti was two seconds ahead of Colapinto, with a further 6.5s back to Beganovic, and that gap only grew, with Marti crossing the line 4.4s ahead of the Williams junior.

Bortoleto finished fourth, with Aron and Boya in fifth and sixth. Montoya, O'Sullivan, Barnard and Goethe rounded off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing
2 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.400
3 Dino Beganovic
Italy Prema Powerteam 10.400
4 Gabriel Bortoleto
Italy Trident 13.400
5 Paul Aron
Italy Prema Powerteam 14.100
6 Mari Boya
Netherlands MP Motorsport 19.500
7 Colombia Sebastian Montoya
Hitech Pulse-Eight 19.800
8 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Italy Prema Powerteam 23.700
9 Taylor Barnard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25.000
10 Christian Mansell
Spain Campos Racing 26.100
11 Nikita Bedrin
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 27.900
12 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 28.300
13 Hugh Barter
Spain Campos Racing 31.900
14 Gabriele Minì
Hitech Pulse-Eight 32.300
15 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 34.200
16 Oliver Goethe
Italy Trident 35.800
17 United States Kaylen Frederick
France ART Grand Prix 37.800
18 Oliver Gray
Rodin Carlin 39.200
19 Nikola Tsolov
France ART Grand Prix 39.700
20 Germany Sophia Flörsch
PHM Racing by Charouz 40.300
21 Piotr Wiśnicki
PHM Racing by Charouz 41.000
22 Alex Garcia
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 44.400
23 Tommy Smith
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 47.600
24 Roberto Faria
PHM Racing by Charouz 52.300
25 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 58.000
26 Israel Ido Cohen
Rodin Carlin 59.000
27 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix
Leonardo Fornaroli
Italy Trident
Hunter Yeany
Rodin Carlin
Luke Browning
Hitech Pulse-Eight
View full results
shares
comments

F3 Barcelona: O'Sullivan holds off Browning for second win of 2023
Megan White More from
Megan White
Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues

Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues

MotoGP
Italian GP

Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues

F2 Spain: Bearman takes comfortable win from pole

F2 Spain: Bearman takes comfortable win from pole

FIA F2
Barcelona

F2 Spain: Bearman takes comfortable win from pole F2 Spain: Bearman takes comfortable win from pole

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula Regional European Championship
Haydn Cobb

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Sochi
Megan White

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Monza
Megan White

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe