F3 Belgium: Beganovic keeps title chances alive with sprint race win
Dino Beganovic, PREMA Racing
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Dino Beganovic took his second Formula 3 victory of the season in the Belgian sprint race to boost his faint title hopes.
Starting from pole in drying conditions, the Swede lost the lead to Prema team-mate and championship leader Gabriele Mini at the start but took advantage of a wobble from the Italian a Raidillon following a safety car restart to force his way back past into Les Combes.
While Prema was cautious about the move as Beganovic had run across the Raidillon kerbing in the lead up to the pass, the incident was not even noted by the stewards.
Closing out the win, the only moment of concern for Beganovic came when he caught the Raidillon kerbs on lap eight of 12, something that caused a considerable slide and put Mini back on his gearbox.
The championship contenders had been somewhat spread out on the grid with Arvid Lindblad the lowest placed in 27th. His recovery drive got off to a perfect start as he made up nine places on the opening lap, with most of these gained on the run to La Source as he hugged the inside wall to slide past the battling backmarkers.
But this progress was quickly halted as Max Esterson lost control of his Jenzer at Raidillon and collided with the wall, causing a two-lap safety car intervention.
While Beganovic and Mini battled for the lead, Luke Browning (Hitech) did battle with Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) and Santiago Ramos (Trident) for the final podium position.
After getting involved in a tangle with Sami Meguetounif (Trident) at Les Combes, Browning dropped to the back of the group and finished sixth but with a post-race investigation for forcing a driver off the track hanging over his head.
It was Leon who eventually joined the Prema pair on the podium, completing his move on Ramos on the final lap, steaming down the Kemmel Straight and forcing his car onto the dry line into Les Combes.
Following the safety car, Lindblad was able to progress to 12th but a five-second penalty for track limits infringements dropped him to 17th.
Mini now leads the standings by eight points from Browning, with feature race polesitter Leonardo Fornaroli, who finished eighth, in third and 13 points back.
Beganovic moves ahead of Christian Mansell (ART) into fifth, trailing Mini by 28 points.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|12
|
-
|2
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|12
|
+1.100
1.1
|1.100
|3
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|12
|
+2.800
2.8
|1.700
|4
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|12
|
+5.800
5.8
|3.000
|5
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|12
|
+6.000
6.0
|0.200
|6
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|12
|
+6.800
6.8
|0.800
|7
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|12
|
+6.800
6.8
|0.000
|8
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|12
|
+6.900
6.9
|0.100
|9
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|12
|
+7.200
7.2
|0.300
|10
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|12
|
+7.800
7.8
|0.600
|11
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|12
|
+10.300
10.3
|2.500
|12
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|12
|
+14.800
14.8
|4.500
|13
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|12
|
+15.900
15.9
|1.100
|14
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|12
|
+16.900
16.9
|1.000
|15
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|12
|
+17.700
17.7
|0.800
|16
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|12
|
+17.800
17.8
|0.100
|17
|
T. Taponen ART Grand Prix
|25
|12
|
+18.300
18.3
|0.500
|18
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|12
|
+20.700
20.7
|2.400
|19
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|12
|
+22.000
22.0
|1.300
|20
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|12
|
+22.400
22.4
|0.400
|21
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|12
|
+24.200
24.2
|1.800
|22
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|12
|
+24.700
24.7
|0.500
|23
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|12
|
+25.400
25.4
|0.700
|24
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|12
|
+25.900
25.9
|0.500
|25
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|12
|
+26.300
26.3
|0.400
|26
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|12
|
+27.200
27.2
|0.900
|27
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|12
|
+28.200
28.2
|1.000
|28
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|12
|
+32.900
32.9
|4.700
|29
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|12
|
+36.600
36.6
|3.700
|dnf
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|11
|
|Accident
|View full results
