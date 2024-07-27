All Series
Race report
FIA F3 Spa-Francorchamps

F3 Belgium: Beganovic keeps title chances alive with sprint race win

Beganovic keeps F3 title chances alive with Belgian sprint race win

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Dino Beganovic, PREMA Racing

Dino Beganovic, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Dino Beganovic took his second Formula 3 victory of the season in the Belgian sprint race to boost his faint title hopes.

Starting from pole in drying conditions, the Swede lost the lead to Prema team-mate and championship leader Gabriele Mini at the start but took advantage of a wobble from the Italian a Raidillon following a safety car restart to force his way back past into Les Combes.

While Prema was cautious about the move as Beganovic had run across the Raidillon kerbing in the lead up to the pass, the incident was not even noted by the stewards.

Closing out the win, the only moment of concern for Beganovic came when he caught the Raidillon kerbs on lap eight of 12, something that caused a considerable slide and put Mini back on his gearbox.

The championship contenders had been somewhat spread out on the grid with Arvid Lindblad the lowest placed in 27th. His recovery drive got off to a perfect start as he made up nine places on the opening lap, with most of these gained on the run to La Source as he hugged the inside wall to slide past the battling backmarkers.

But this progress was quickly halted as Max Esterson lost control of his Jenzer at Raidillon and collided with the wall, causing a two-lap safety car intervention.

While Beganovic and Mini battled for the lead, Luke Browning (Hitech) did battle with Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) and Santiago Ramos (Trident) for the final podium position.

After getting involved in a tangle with Sami Meguetounif (Trident) at Les Combes, Browning dropped to the back of the group and finished sixth but with a post-race investigation for forcing a driver off the track hanging over his head.

It was Leon who eventually joined the Prema pair on the podium, completing his move on Ramos on the final lap, steaming down the Kemmel Straight and forcing his car onto the dry line into Les Combes.

Following the safety car, Lindblad was able to progress to 12th but a five-second penalty for track limits infringements dropped him to 17th.

Mini now leads the standings by eight points from Browning, with feature race polesitter Leonardo Fornaroli, who finished eighth, in third and 13 points back.

Beganovic moves ahead of Christian Mansell (ART) into fifth, trailing Mini by 28 points.

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
1 12

-

2
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
2 12

+1.100

1.1

1.100
3
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
20 12

+2.800

2.8

1.700
4
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
7 12

+5.800

5.8

3.000
5
S. Ramos Trident
6 12

+6.000

6.0

0.200
6
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
14 12

+6.800

6.8

0.800
7 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 12

+6.800

6.8

0.000
8
L. Fornaroli Trident
4 12

+6.900

6.9

0.100
9
O. Goethe Campos Racing
10 12

+7.200

7.2

0.300
10
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
29 12

+7.800

7.8

0.600
11
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
3 12

+10.300

10.3

2.500
12
L. Van ART Grand Prix
24 12

+14.800

14.8

4.500
13
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
31 12

+15.900

15.9

1.100
14
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
27 12

+16.900

16.9

1.000
15
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
9 12

+17.700

17.7

0.800
16
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
15 12

+17.800

17.8

0.100
17
T. Taponen ART Grand Prix
25 12

+18.300

18.3

0.500
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
22 12

+20.700

20.7

2.400
19
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
23 12

+22.000

22.0

1.300
20
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
19 12

+22.400

22.4

0.400
21
M. Boya Campos Racing
12 12

+24.200

24.2

1.800
22 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 12

+24.700

24.7

0.500
23
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
8 12

+25.400

25.4

0.700
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
30 12

+25.900

25.9

0.500
25
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
16 12

+26.300

26.3

0.400
26
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
17 12

+27.200

27.2

0.900
27
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
28 12

+28.200

28.2

1.000
28
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
26 12

+32.900

32.9

4.700
29
S. Meguetounif Trident
5 12

+36.600

36.6

3.700
dnf
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
18 11

Accident
View full results

Sam Hall
