Previous / F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race Next / F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win
FIA F3 / Silverstone Race report

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins

Isack Hadjar took his second FIA Formula 3 sprint race victory of the season at Silverstone, swooping past Victor Martins on the penultimate lap to steal the win.

Megan White
By:
F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins
Listen to this article

The Hitech driver lined up in fourth, but passed Kush Maini for third at Vale on lap four, before swooping past Reece Ushijima for second place at Stowe several laps later.

Championship leader Martins (ART) managed to hold his position for much of the 17-lap race, having taken the lead off the line, but Hadjar eventually made it past two laps from the end around the outside of Stowe.

Hadjar had been running in fourth in the standings, 15 points adrift of his fellow Frenchman, but the win will move him up to third at the halfway mark of the season.

Martins settled for second, while Ushijima, who started on pole for Van Amersfoort Racing, rounded off the podium places.

The start was initially aborted after Carlin’s Brad Benavides suffered an issue off the line, prompting a second formation lap before the race start. The rookie then pitted, eventually making his way out at the back of the pack six laps down.

Martins took the lead into Abbey off the line, while Ushijima and Maini tussled for second.

Further back, Prema Racing’s Ollie Bearman lost two places in the first lap into Vale, with Maloney taking seventh place.

Jonny Edgar, making his return for Carlin after taking an illness-enforced break from racing, also dropped two places to David Vidales and Franco Colapinto to run in 15th.

Hadjar moved up to third on lap four, while the following lap, Ushijima was running within 0.5s of Martins out front, bunching up the top three.

The safety car was deployed on lap 10 after Charouz Racing System team-mates Laszlo Toth and Zdenek Chovanec collided at Club, with the latter attempting to move down the inside before hitting Toth’s rear right tyre.

Chovanec, who returns to F3 this weekend in place of Lirim Zendeli, was unable to get going again and prompted the safety car.

Racing resumed on lap 13, with Hadjar closing in on Martins for the lead, biding his time before eventually taking the lead around the outside of Stowe on the penultimate lap.

Maini took fourth, with Hitech’s Kaylen Frederik in fifth and Roman Stanek, currently second in the standings, in sixth for Trident.

Maloney finished seventh, with the Prema trio of Arthur Leclerc, Bearman and Jak Crawford rounding off the top 10.

Result:

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 17
2 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 17 0.700
3 Reece Ushijima
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 17 1.300
4 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 2.900
5 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 17 5.800
6 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 17 6.500
7 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 17 7.200
8 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 17 7.600
9 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 17 7.900
10 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 17 8.500
11 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 9.200
12 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 17 10.900
13 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 17 11.200
14 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 17 12.300
15 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 17 12.900
16 Hunter Yeany
Spain Campos Racing 17 13.300
17 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 14.000
18 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 17 14.300
19 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 14.900
20 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 17 15.200
21 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 17 16.900
22 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 17 17.700
23 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 17 18.200
24 Filip Ugran
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 18.900
25 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 21.100
26 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 21.300
27 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 17 23.300
Brad Benavides
Carlin 12
Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10
Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8
F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race
Previous article

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race
Next article

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win
Megan White
F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win Silverstone
FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
