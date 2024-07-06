F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture
Arvid Lindblad became the first three-time winner in Formula 3 in 2024 with victory in the Silverstone sprint race
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Arvid Lindblad topped the podium on home soil in the sprint race at Silverstone, becoming the first British driver to win at home since George Russell in 2017.
The Prema driver had started second and was rewarded for his early aggression on polesitter Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), who also dropped behind Matias Zagazeta in the opening exchanges.
In a race delayed by nearly nine hours due to extreme wet conditions in the morning but taking place under blue skies, Lindblad was unchallenged at the front. Behind him, however, a number of collisions stopped the race from ever developing any flow.
The first was a heavy crash for Max Esterson (AIX) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) at Copse, with the pair tangling on the approach to the high-speed corner before skipping across the gravel and into the tyres.
Following the resulting safety car intervention, it was championship leader Luke Browning who found himself in strife, with Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) locking up into The Loop and slamming into the side of the Hitech entry.
Browning pitted with a puncture and continued to finish 25th and last of those left running.
The final incident came on lap 12, when Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Charlie Wurz (Jenzer) came to blows down the Wellington Straight. The incident was somewhat clumsy, with Dunne having allowed Wurz past moments earlier after originally gaining a place off the track, before attempting to move back up through a gap that never existed. Wurz was out on the spot and Dunne pitted but finished 22nd.
At the front, the order remained unchanged throughout, with Lindblad triumphant from Leon and Zagazeta – who scored his first points of the year. Also scoring for the first time was Callum Voisin (Rodin) in fourth.
Browning remains at the top of the standings with Gabriele Mini (Prema) closing the gap, having finished sixth.
Silverstone - Sprint race
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|18
|
-
|2
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|18
|
+6.500
6.5
|6.500
|3
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|18
|
+8.400
8.4
|1.900
|4
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|18
|
+9.400
9.4
|1.000
|5
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|18
|
+10.800
10.8
|1.400
|6
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|18
|
+11.300
11.3
|0.500
|7
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|18
|
+11.400
11.4
|0.100
|8
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|18
|
+11.700
11.7
|0.300
|9
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|18
|
+11.900
11.9
|0.200
|10
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|18
|
+12.100
12.1
|0.200
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Red Bull says Perez form "unsustainable" with F1 contract clause set to kick in
Joey Hand: "I am all grins" after battling for Chicago Cup win
Reddick "screwed up" in attempt to snag Chicago win from Bowman
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Alex Bowman prevails in wild race against the clock
Prime
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments