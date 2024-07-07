F3 Britain: Lindblad secures weekend sweep in wet-dry thriller

Arvid Lindblad took his fourth win of the season in a thrilling Formula 3 feature race at Silverstone that took place in mixed conditions.

In mixed conditions that swung between favouring wet and dry-shod runners almost by the lap, the Prema driver reaped the rewards of persevering with slicks he'd fitted at the end of the formation lap.

After disposing of the drivers who had opted for wets, including polesitter Luke Browning, Lindblad had surged up to second before inheriting victory when Callum Voisin (Rodin) was handed a post-race penalty.

A smattering of rain ahead of the start saw all but Rodin pair Callum Voisin and Piotr Wisnicki switch to wet tyres for the formation lap, although a number of drivers – including Prema trio Lindblad, Gabriele Mini and Dino Beganovic – immediately switched to slicks.

Polesitter Luke Browning continued on wets, a move that fluctuated from genius to dreadful almost lap by lap as rain showers came and went.

Starting in eighth, Voisin assumed the lead after a brief safety car intervention on lap two, but a further pause, when Sophia Floersch (Van Amersfoort Racing) crashed in avoidance of an out-of-control rejoin from Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport), saw the rain return and flip the picture on its head.

For his part in the aforementioned incident, Dunne was handed a 10-place grid drop for the next race he takes part in - a punishment that will be served in the Hungarian sprint race.

Voisin – who was now carrying a 10-second penalty for completing a pass off the track -, Lindblad and Mini dropped like stones to the rear of the pack as Browning took a commanding lead.

The race was again neutralised swiftly when Dunne and Sebastian Montoya (Campos) crashed heavily after taking avoiding action following a spin for AIX driver Joshua Dufek at Stowe.

With drizzle still falling, an emerging dry line saw the picture change once again, with Voisin climbing from 22nd to the lead in just two laps, completing the rise with a move on Browning at Chapel. But through Voisin’s penalty, Lindblad and Mini became the de facto top two as they both tore past Browning shortly after.

Voisin led to the line from Lindblad and Mini but was dropped to third as a result of his penalty.

Mini now takes the championship lead by six points from Lindblad, who is in turn a single point clear of Browning - who had eventually finished in eighth.

Voisin, after scoring his first points of the season in Saturday’s sprint race, moves up to 16th.

