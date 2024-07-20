All Series
FIA F3 Hungary

F3 Hungary: Bedrin leads AIX 1-2 as title battle tightens

Nikita Bedrin takes maiden Formula 3 win as AIX score 1-2 in Hungarian sprint race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Nikita Bedrin, PHM AIX Racing

Nikita Bedrin, PHM AIX Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Nikita Bedrin became the 10th different race winner of the Formula 3 season with his victory in the sprint race at the Hungaroring.

After starting in second, the Russian made his move on lap one, running around the outside of Prema driver Dino Beganovic at Turn 2 before completing the move at Turn 3.

Although championship contending Beganovic put pressure on, an error on lap 10 forced both of the leaders wide and allowed Bedrin's AIX team-mate Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak to steal past into second, making him the first Thai driver to stand on the F3 podium as he picked up his first points of the season.

It was also the first podium and race win for the rebranded AIX Racing outfit.

The race got off to a delayed start with an extra formation lap required after Joseph Loake (Rodin) was unable to shuffle into his grid slot after initially lining up on the wrong side of the grid.

When the lights went out and Bedrin made his move at the front, things were relatively well-mannered throughout the field. This lasted for only half a lap, however, as contact between Mari Boya (Campos) and Matías Zagazeta (Jenzer) coming together on the exit of the Turn 6-7 chicane, with the latter retiring with suspension damage.

In the brief virtual safety car period that followed, there was further drama as Nikola Tsolov (ART) made contact with the rear of Santiago Ramos' Trident, with the two drivers both pitting with damage. For his trouble, Tsolov was also handed a 10-second penalty.

Upon the restart, the race settled into a familiar DRS affair, with the top 20 drivers all in a single train come the chequered flag.

Lap 10 saw Beganovic do well to hold onto his Prema when clouting the kerb at Turn 2 while lunging on Bedrin for the lead, something that caused both drivers to run wide with the former coming close to spinning out of contention.

Beganovic was, however, the highest placed championship contender and is now 31 points off the lead, with his Prema team-mates Gabriele Mini and Arvid Lindblad both failing to score in 14th and 15th respectively.

Luke Browning recovered from having his fastest qualifying time deleted due to causing a red flag in the Friday session to score three points in eighth, something that lifts him to second in the drivers' standings, with six points covering the top three.

Fourth place overall is Leonardo Fornaroli, who will start from third on Sunday with Mini the best-placed of his rivals in 13th. Pulling back four points on leader Mini with a seventh-place finish, the Italian will be hopeful of clawing back significant ground in the feature race.

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
27 18

29'41.355

159.285 10 1
2
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
26 18

+1.560

29'42.915

1.560 159.146 9
3
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
1 18

+2.189

29'43.544

0.629 159.090 8
4
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
7 18

+2.629

29'43.984

0.440 159.051 7
5
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
23 18

+3.483

29'44.838

0.854 158.975 6
6
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
29 18

+3.980

29'45.335

0.497 158.930 5
7
L. Fornaroli Trident
4 18

+4.398

29'45.753

0.418 158.893 4
8
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
14 18

+4.909

29'46.264

0.511 158.848 3
9
L. Van ART Grand Prix
24 18

+5.488

29'46.843

0.579 158.796 2
10
S. Meguetounif Trident
5 18

+5.814

29'47.169

0.326 158.767 1
11
O. Goethe Campos Racing
10 18

+6.511

29'47.866

0.697 158.705
12
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
20 18

+7.183

29'48.538

0.672 158.646
13
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
15 18

+8.174

29'49.529

0.991 158.558
14
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
2 18

+8.905

29'50.260

0.731 158.493
15
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
3 18

+9.367

29'50.722

0.462 158.452
16
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
18 18

+11.259

29'52.614

1.892 158.285
17
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
17 18

+11.890

29'53.245

0.631 158.229
18
M. Boya Campos Racing
12 18

+12.434

29'53.789

0.544 158.181
19 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 18

+12.888

29'54.243

0.454 158.141
20
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
9 18

+13.440

29'54.795

0.552 158.093
21
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
16 18

+13.885

29'55.240

0.445 158.053
22
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
28 18

+17.716

29'59.071

3.831 157.717
23 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 18

+18.100

29'59.455

0.384 157.683
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
30 18

+19.032

30'00.387

0.932 157.602
25
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
22 18

+19.562

30'00.917

0.530 157.555
26
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
31 18

+32.830

30'14.185

13.268 156.403 1
27
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
8 18

+59.688

30'41.043

26.858 154.121 1
28
S. Ramos Trident
6 18

+1'00.617

30'41.972

0.929 154.044 1
29
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
25 18

+1'10.224

30'51.579

9.607 153.244 1
dnf
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
19 17

Retirement
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
