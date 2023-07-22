Subscribe
Previous / F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race
FIA F3 / Hungaroring News

Hungary F3 feature race shortened due to tyre "safety reasons"

The Formula 3 feature race at the Hungaroring has been shortened by five laps due to “safety reasons” with the Pirelli tyres.

Megan White
By:
Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

Sunday's race was set to be 24 laps but will now run for 19 after a report from Pirelli recommended that the distance was shortened due to the level of tyre wear experienced in Saturday's sprint race.

Motorsport.com understands that Pirelli brought a softer tyre to the race upon request to have a more aggressive compound.

At Silverstone last weekend, the series used the hard compound.

Some drivers complained of excessive wear on the medium compound, with second-place finisher Nikita Bedrin saying "mid-race the tyres started to die."

Race winner Gabriele Mini said: "At the end we were running more or less five or six seconds slower than the beginning, so you can imagine degradation was really high and it was all about just driving until the end."

On Saturday evening, it was revealed that the race would be shortened to either a total of 19 laps or 45 minutes plus one lap.

The stewards said: "The Stewards after receiving a report from the official tyre supplier recommending that the FIA Formula 3 Race 2 be limited to no more than 19 laps due to a level of wear experienced during Race 1.

"Having considered the matter extensively and after consultation with the Race Director and Technical Delegate, decide to modify the length of Race 2 to 19 laps for safety reasons, in accordance with Article 5.3 of the FIA F3 Sporting Regulations and under the power granted to them under Articles 11.9.3. b) and 11.9.3. o) of the 2023 FIA International Sporting Code.

"The Stewards request the Event promoter to take note of the new number of laps and to issue a new timetable."

Several drivers received post-race penalties after Saturday's sprint race, with all three Van Amersfoort Racing runners penalised after the team continued to work on the tyres beyond the specified time limit for them to be returned to parc ferme.

Caio Collet, Tommy Smith and Rafael Villagomez will serve five-place grid penalties in the next race in which they compete.

Oliver Goethe, Trident

Oliver Goethe, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Collet has also been handed a separate 10-second time penalty for causing a collision after making contact with Rodin Carlin's Ido Cohen, dropping him from 14th to 23rd in the sprint race classification.

Woohyun Shin, making his F3 debut for PHM Racing by Charouz, was handed a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits four times during the race but remains 26th in the classification.

Hitech driver Luke Browning was also handed a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and rejoining after Turn 7 and gaining an advantage. He passed Oliver Gray (Rodin Carlin) in the process and failed to hand the place back. It drops him from 11th to 16th in the final classification.

Nikola Tsolov was handed a five-second time penalty for causing a collision after making contact with Pepe Marti (Campos Racing).

The ART Grand Prix driver made contact with Marti in the battle for eighth, spinning him after making contact from behind.

With the Bulgarian driver failing to make the chequered flag, his five-second time penalty is converted into a three-place grid drop for the next race he participates in.

shares
comments

F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Hungary: Hauger fends off Iwasa for sprint race victory

F2 Hungary: Hauger fends off Iwasa for sprint race victory

FIA F2
Hungaroring

F2 Hungary: Hauger fends off Iwasa for sprint race victory F2 Hungary: Hauger fends off Iwasa for sprint race victory

F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race

F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race

FIA F3
Hungaroring

F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out

Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out

IndL Indy NXT
Iowa

Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out

Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win

Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Pocono

Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win

Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

Indy IndyCar

Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Haydn Cobb

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Sochi
Megan White

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Monza
Megan White

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe