F3 Imola: Leon wins chaotic sprint but faces investigation
Noel Leon secured his first Formula 3 victory in dramatic circumstances at Imola in a sprint race that saw four safety car interventions.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Luke Browning, Hitech Grand Prix
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|18
|
-
|2
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|18
|
+4.600
4.6
|4.600
|3
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|18
|
+6.800
6.8
|2.200
|4
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|18
|
+7.900
7.9
|1.100
|5
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|18
|
+8.400
8.4
|0.500
|6
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|18
|
+9.000
9.0
|0.600
|7
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|18
|
+9.400
9.4
|0.400
|8
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|18
|
+9.900
9.9
|0.500
|9
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|18
|
+10.400
10.4
|0.500
|10
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|18
|
+10.800
10.8
|0.400
|View full results
