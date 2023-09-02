F3 Monza: Colapinto wins Italian sprint after lap one chaos

The MP Motorsport drivers tussled over the lead, swapping places several times during the 18-lap sprint race, but Williams junior Colapinto had the upper hand.

Boya snatched the lead from poleman Colapinto off the line, but racing was quickly neutralised after Caio Collet, Paul Aron and Jonny Edgar collided further back.

Racing resumed on lap five, with third-place runner Gregoire Saucy (ART) closing on the pair before contact from Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) scuppered his chances.

Colapinto took the lead on lap 10 down to Turn 1, but Boya bounced back two laps later to reclaim the lead before he was again passed the following tour.

The Argentinian then built enough of a gap to hold off Boya before newly-crowned champion Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) swept into second at the Variante della Roggia, leaving Boya to take third.

Colapinto and Boya were promoted to the front row after all three Hitech cars were disqualified from yesterday’s qualifying session, relegating them to the back of the grid.

The Rodin Carlin cars of Francesco Simonazzi and Ido Cohen were also disqualified after all five drivers were found to be in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code after their tyres were changed whilst the cars were under parc ferme regulations.

Saucy, who had been on reverse-grid pole, was boosted two places for Sunday’s race, dropping him to third for the sprint.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Boya took the lead off the line before the collision behind paused the action. Van Amersfoort Racing driver Collet had clipped Aron’s rear-left wheel, forcing the Prema driver into a spin where he collected Edgar’s MP Motorsport-run car. Collet received a 10-second penalty for the collision, with the other two drivers forced to retire.

Racing resumed on lap five, with O’Sullivan making solid progress, taking two places in five corners to run fourth. Saucy began to close on Boya and Colapinto before his contact from O’Sullivan, which gave him a rear-left puncture and handed O’Sullivan a 10-second penalty, as Colapinto retook the lead ahead.

Though Boya repeated the move the following lap, taking back the lead, Colapinto passed him back on lap 13 to reclaim control.

Oliver Goethe, Trident Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Colapinto cleared a large enough gap to maintain his lead, with Boya unable to pass down to Turn 1, before he was passed by Bortoleto on the final lap at the second chicane.

Taylor Barnard was fourth for Jenzer Motorsport, with Hitech’s Luke Browning fifth after a superb charge from 27th on the grid, having been disqualified from qualifying.

Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli was sixth, with team-mate Oliver Goethe seventh despite a brief run through the escape road at Turn 1 in the closing stages.

Gabriele Mini (Hitech), Campos driver Christian Mansell and Nikola Tsolov (ART) completed the top 10, with O’Sullivan relegated to 12th by his penalty.

F3 Monza Sprint Results