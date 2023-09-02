Subscribe
FIA F3 / Monza News

F3 Monza: Colapinto wins Italian sprint after lap one chaos

Franco Colapinto took his second Formula 3 win of the year at Monza, fending off team-mate Mari Boya.

Megan White
By:
Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

The MP Motorsport drivers tussled over the lead, swapping places several times during the 18-lap sprint race, but Williams junior Colapinto had the upper hand.

Boya snatched the lead from poleman Colapinto off the line, but racing was quickly neutralised after Caio Collet, Paul Aron and Jonny Edgar collided further back.

Racing resumed on lap five, with third-place runner Gregoire Saucy (ART) closing on the pair before contact from Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) scuppered his chances.

Colapinto took the lead on lap 10 down to Turn 1, but Boya bounced back two laps later to reclaim the lead before he was again passed the following tour.

The Argentinian then built enough of a gap to hold off Boya before newly-crowned champion Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) swept into second at the Variante della Roggia, leaving Boya to take third.

Colapinto and Boya were promoted to the front row after all three Hitech cars were disqualified from yesterday’s qualifying session, relegating them to the back of the grid.

The Rodin Carlin cars of Francesco Simonazzi and Ido Cohen were also disqualified after all five drivers were found to be in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code after their tyres were changed whilst the cars were under parc ferme regulations.

Saucy, who had been on reverse-grid pole, was boosted two places for Sunday’s race, dropping him to third for the sprint.

Boya took the lead off the line before the collision behind paused the action. Van Amersfoort Racing driver Collet had clipped Aron’s rear-left wheel, forcing the Prema driver into a spin where he collected Edgar’s MP Motorsport-run car. Collet received a 10-second penalty for the collision, with the other two drivers forced to retire.

Racing resumed on lap five, with O’Sullivan making solid progress, taking two places in five corners to run fourth. Saucy began to close on Boya and Colapinto before his contact from O’Sullivan, which gave him a rear-left puncture and handed O’Sullivan a 10-second penalty, as Colapinto retook the lead ahead.

Though Boya repeated the move the following lap, taking back the lead, Colapinto passed him back on lap 13 to reclaim control.

Colapinto cleared a large enough gap to maintain his lead, with Boya unable to pass down to Turn 1, before he was passed by Bortoleto on the final lap at the second chicane.

Taylor Barnard was fourth for Jenzer Motorsport, with Hitech’s Luke Browning fifth after a superb charge from 27th on the grid, having been disqualified from qualifying.

Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli was sixth, with team-mate Oliver Goethe seventh despite a brief run through the escape road at Turn 1 in the closing stages.

Gabriele Mini (Hitech), Campos driver Christian Mansell and Nikola Tsolov (ART) completed the top 10, with O’Sullivan relegated to 12th by his penalty.

F3 Monza Sprint Results

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Argentina F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 10 18 - 10
2
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
5 18 +1.300 1.300 9
3
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
11 18 +2.100 0.800 8
4
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
27 18 +2.300 0.200 7
5
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
16 18 +3.200 0.900 6
6
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
4 18 +6.100 2.900 5
7
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
6 18 +8.000 1.900 4 1
8
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
15 18 +9.800 1.800 3
9
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
24 18 +11.000 1.200 2
10
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
9 18 +11.400 0.400 1
11 Mexico R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 18 18 +12.100 0.700
12 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam 3 18 +12.400 0.300
13 Colombia S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 14 18 +12.700 0.300
14
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
2 18 +16.200 3.500
15
J. Dufek Joshua Dufek Campos Racing
25 18 +16.500 0.300
16
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
26 18 +20.000 3.500
17 Germany S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 29 18 +20.300 0.300
18 A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport 28 18 +21.200 0.900
19
F. Simonazzi Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin
21 18 +21.700 0.500
20 Brazil C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing 17 18 +23.600 1.900 1
21 United States K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix 7 18 +30.900 7.300
22 Israel I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 22 18 +33.300 2.400
23 Switzerland G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 8 18 +1'36.900 1'03.600 1
dnf
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
30 15 3 laps 1 Retirement
dnf
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
20 11 7 laps 1 Retirement
dnf
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
19 10 8 laps Retirement
dnf
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
31 2 16 laps 1 Retirement
dnf
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
23 14 Retirement
dnf United Kingdom J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 12 14 Retirement
dnf
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
1 14 Retirement
View full results
