Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3 / Spa News

F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position at Spa as the title challengers struggled heading into the last three rounds of the season.

Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver snatched the top spot in the last seconds of the session with a 2m11.289s, leading from Trident's Zane Maloney and Francesco Pizzi (Charouz Racing System).

But several of the title contenders struggled, with Isack Hadjar's session ending early as the Hitech driver's car cut out on the start-finish straight.

Roman Stanek was the highest finisher of the top six in the standings, lining up fifth for Sunday's race, while Prema Racing's Ollie Bearman will start ninth and teammate Arthur Leclerc in 20th.

Victor Martins also struggled, and will line up behind Hadjar in 24th for Sunday's feature race.

Bearman set an early benchmark during the wet session, with a 2m22.931s giving him an early lead from Leclerc and ART's Gregoire Saucy, while Martins ran in fourth.

The red flag was waved 10 minutes into the session after Jak Crawford (Prema) suffered a spin at Turn 12 and ended up in the gravel trap as he attempted to get back on track. The title contender will start last for both races.

Heading out after a 10-minute stoppage, much of the field opted for slick tyres as the surface dried.

Hadjar went top with a 2m18.66s, despite a near-miss with a gravel trap, with Ido Cohen slotting into second for Jenzer Motorsport, 1.9s off the pace, and Kaylen Frederick (Hitech) in third.

Martins was next to snatch provisional pole, setting a 2m18.684s to demote his title rival, with both sitting on 104 points in the standings with three rounds remaining, while Leclerc, who trails them on 95 points, slotted into third.

The times then tumbled, with several drivers trading the top spot, including William Alatalo (Jenzer) and MP Motorsport's Alexander Smolyar.

Heading into the final stages, Collet went top with a 2m15.823s, and though he was briefly toppled by Trident duo Roman Stanek and Maloney, he took the chequered flag in front 0.2s ahead of the Barbadian.

Oliver Goethe, subbing in for an injured Hunter Yeany, will line up fourth for Sunday's race, with Stanek and Jonny Edgar in fifth and sixth.

Smolyar starts seventh, with Bearman in eighth and Van Amersfoort Racing's Franco Colapinto in ninth.

Zak O'Sullivan will take reverse-grid pole for Carlin for Saturday's sprint race, with Juan Manuel Correa (ART) in second and Brad Benavides (Carlin) third.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 2'11.289
2 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 10 2'11.551 0.262
3 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10 2'11.988 0.699
4 Monaco Oliver Goethe
Spain Campos Racing 12 2'12.121 0.832
5 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 11 2'12.135 0.846
6 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 10 2'12.135 0.846
7 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 2'12.149 0.860
8 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 2'12.204 0.915
9 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 10 2'12.235 0.946
10 United States Brad Benavides
United Kingdom Carlin 10 2'12.251 0.962
11 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 11 2'12.255 0.966
12 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
United Kingdom Carlin 10 2'12.454 1.165
13 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 2'12.494 1.205
14 Italy Enzo Trulli
United Kingdom Carlin 11 2'12.672 1.383
15 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'12.687 1.398
16 Japan Reece Ushijima
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 10 2'12.716 1.427
17 Spain Josep Maria Martí
Spain Campos Racing 10 2'12.726 1.437
18 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 11 2'12.955 1.666
19 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 11 2'13.140 1.851
20 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 2'13.191 1.902
21 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 2'13.645 2.356
22 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 2'13.921 2.632
23 France Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 11 2'13.970 2.681
24 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 11 2'14.357 3.068
25 United Kingdom Christian Mansell
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11 2'14.385 3.096
26 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 12 2'14.677 3.388
27 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 10 2'15.288 3.999
28 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10 2'16.011 4.722
29 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 12 2'16.220 4.931
30 United States Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 3 2'23.648 12.359
View full results
Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
Megan White
F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole Spa
FIA F2

F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season Spa
FIA F2

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3 FIA F3

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race

Alexander Smolyar cruised to a lights-to-flag feature race victory at the Hungaroring ahead of Zane Maloney, as Zak O'Sullivan and Juan Manuel Correa produced late charges on slick tyres.

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in a dramatic damp race at the Hungaroring.

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
