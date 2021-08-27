Tickets Subscribe
F3 Spa: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

By:

Jack Doohan took his first pole position of the season in FIA Formula 3 at Spa, battling wet conditions to take the top spot for Sunday’s feature race.

The Australian, driving for Trident, took his best result despite early rainfall and a lack of grip, setting a 2m21.953s.

He will start alongside Victor Martins, who will also scored his best ever start in the series for MP Motorsport, with ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar in third place.

Martins’ teammate Caio Collet will start fourth, with Logan Sargeant of Charouz Racing System starting in fifth.

Emerging onto the track with wet tyres amid difficult conditions, Doohan and Smolyar were the first two drivers to set push laps, with Doohan setting an early benchmark of 2m21.953s.

The middle section of the lap lacked grip, with conditions continuing to worsen ten minutes into the session, and many drivers struggling to stay on track.

ART’s Frederik Vesti attempted to set a quicker time than his previous best of 2m23.718s, which put him in seventh, but was forced to abandon his lap after running wide.

Rookie Zdenek Chovanec spun at turn one but managed to keep it running for his first qualifying, replacing Reshad de Gerus at Charouz.

Juan Manuel Correa (ART) also suffered a spin on the outside of turn nine and hit the wall, suffering damage to his rear wing, but managed to make it back to the pits.

As the rain stopped and the track dried up with 12 minutes to go, the duo of Martins and Collet moved up into second and third respectively, with less than a tenth between them.

Championship leader Dennis Hauger complained of having “zero grip” for Prema, despite their success in the dry this season, and said he felt the the fronts locking up, while sitting in 12th. He ended the session in 14th spot.

Smolyar managed to improve up to third on his last run, setting purple sectors in both the first and final parts of the track.

The session was red-flagged after Tijmen van der Helm (MP Motorsport) went wide at Blanchimont, forcing an early end to the session.

Lorenzo Colombo finished in 12th, putting him in reverse grid pole for Campos Racing in Saturday morning’s sprint race.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Jak Crawford will start in second, with teammate Roman Stanek in third, Johnathan Hoggard (Jenzer Motorsport) in fourth and Trident’s David Schumacher in fifth.

FIA F3 Spa Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 8 2'21.953
2 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'22.657 0.704
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 8 2'22.722 0.769
4 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'22.736 0.783
5 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9 2'22.775 0.822
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 8 2'22.811 0.858
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 10 2'23.268 1.315
8 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 10 2'23.753 1.800
9 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9 2'23.785 1.832
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 9 2'23.816 1.863
11 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 9 2'23.964 2.011
12 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 10 2'24.062 2.109
13 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 8 2'24.254 2.301
14 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 8 2'24.288 2.335
15 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 10 2'24.388 2.435
16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 9 2'24.703 2.750
17 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 9 2'24.848 2.895
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 8 2'25.025 3.072
19 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9 2'25.077 3.124
20 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 9 2'25.138 3.185
21 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'25.172 3.219
22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 10 2'25.386 3.433
23 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 9 2'25.613 3.660
24 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 8 2'25.896 3.943
25 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 10 2'25.961 4.008
26 Hunter Yeany
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9 2'26.069 4.116
27 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 5 2'26.225 4.272
28 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9 2'26.715 4.762
Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 0
View full results
